05/07/2022 - 18:40

PRESS RELEASE

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.:

THE "SCUOLA PROJECT" LAUNCHED WITH THE AIM OF EXPANDING THE COMPANY IN THE LEARNING AND TRAINING SECTOR

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESOLVED TO CALL AN EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Rome, 5 July 2022 - It was held today the Board of Directors of Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. (the “Company” or “SEIF”), media content provider and publisher of several editorial and multimedia products, a company whose shares are traded on Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and Euronext Growth Paris, which has unanimously resolved to approve the project for the provision of services in the field of learning and training.

Thus, “Scuola” is officially launched, a sector focused on training and learning.

The Board of Directors also granted the Chairman Cinzia Monteverdi all necessary powers to convene the Shareholders' Meeting, in extraordinary session, which will be called to approve the proposal to change the Company's corporate purpose. It should be noted that the amendment to the Bylaws that will be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting for approval will not give rise to the right of withdrawal, as it does not constitute a significant change to the Company's business pursuant to Article 2437, paragraph 1, letter a) of the Italian Civil Code.

Cinzia Monteverdi, SEIF President and CEO, said: “Our main market, publishing, remains the company's core business, but the context in which we operate is definitely challenged by the events on a global scale that have negatively affected the sector over the last two years. Above all, we do not speak effectively to young people and this means that there is not an adequate turn over in the consumption of publishing products. I believe it is essential to make a decisive industrial turn by broadening the company's focus to education, with the aim of offering young people what they are asking for as well as giving a strong boost to the publishing sector through the creation of specialised content. "School" will open enrolment in October 2022, with the aim of launching the first courses in spring 2023. The model will have to be innovative and above all outside the box of traditional training courses, also in terms of content. Boundless. By the end of September, we will present the new SEIF Business Plan”.

This press release is available on the Company's website www.seif-spa.it in the Investor Relations/Press releases section.