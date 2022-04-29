29/04/2022 - 18:00

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF SEIF S.P.A.

Approved the 2021 financial statements and the allocation of the operating result

Appointment of external auditors for the financial years 2022 - 2024

Appointment of Giulia Schneider as new member of the Board of Directors

Approval of the amendment of art. 13 of the By-laws of SEIF S.p.A. aligning it to the new name of the Euronext Growth Milan market

Rome, 29 April 2022 - It was held today the Shareholders' Meeting of Società Editoriale il Fatto S.p.A. (the "Company" or "SEIF") media content provider and publisher of several editorial and multimedia products, a company whose shares are traded on Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and Euronext Growth Paris, which has approved, in ordinary session, the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, as approved by the Board of Directors on 31 March 2022 and already disclosed to the market pursuant to applicable regulations.

The Shareholders' Meeting resolved to allocate the profit for the year of EUR 168,787 to partially cover previous losses.

The Company's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, together with the Reports of the External Auditors and the Board of Statutory Auditors, are available to the public at the Company's registered office and on the website www.seif-spa.it, in the "Investor Relations" section.

Appointment of the external auditor

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company also approved to appoint KPMG S.p.A. as external auditor for the years 2022 - 2024 and approved the related fees.

Appointment of Giulia Schneider as new member of the Board of Directors

Moreover, the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company resolved to appoint Giulia Schneider as new member of the Board of Directors. With reference to this ordinary item, it should be noted that the Board of Directors, following the resignation of Director Dr. Layla Pavone, resolved, on September 2, 2021, with the approval of the Board of Statutory Auditors, to appoint Giulia Schneider as a new member of the Board of Directors by co-optation, pursuant to Article 2386 of the Italian Civil Code and Article 25 of the Company's By-laws.

In compliance with the provisions of the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulations, the independent director was previously evaluated positively by the Euronext Growth Advisor.

Amendments to the By-laws

The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company also approved some minor amendments to the By-laws in order to implement the change of name of the market and to clarify the tasks of the Panel with regard to the Tender Offer.

For any further information, reference should be made to the explanatory reports on the items on the agenda, which are available on the Company's website.

