OPENING OF THE THIRD AND FINAL “SEIF 2019 - 2021 WARRANTS” EXERCISE PERIOD

Roma, November 12, 2021 – Società Editoriale Il Fatto (“Società” o “SEIF”) media content provider and publisher of various publishing and multimedia products, listed on Euronext Growth Milan and Euronext Growth Paris, announces that on 15 November 2021 the third and final subscription period for the “Warrant SEIF 2019-2021” (ISIN IT0005364143) (“Warrants”) will open.

The Warrant's holders may request the exercise of the Warrants starting from 15 November 2021 until 30 November 2021, inclusive of the initial and final terms (“Third Exercise Period”), for each trading day, with the right to subscribe newly issued SEIF ordinary shares, without nominal value and the same characteristics of the SEIF ordinary shares outstanding on the issue date and traded on Euronext Growth Milan and Euronext Growth Paris (“Conversion Shares”), at a ratio of no. 1 (one) Conversion Share for every n. 4 (four) Warrants exercised.

The exercise price of the Warrants for the Third Exercise Period is equal to Euro 0.97 (zero point ninety-seven Euro cents) for each Conversion Share and must be paid in full at the time of the presentation of the request, without any additional commissions and expenses for the applicants.

Subscription requests must be submitted to the intermediary belonging to the centralised administration system of Monte Titoli S.p.A. with which the Warrants are deposited, on any bank working day during the Third Exercise Period.

The issue and availability, through Monte Titoli S.p.A., of the Conversion Shares subscribed to by the Warrant holders will take place on the settlement day following the end of the last day of the Third Exercise Period.

The right to subscribe to the Warrants must be exercised, under penalty of forfeiture, by submitting the subscription request by 30 November 2021 (“Exercise Deadline”). Therefore, as of the date following the Exercise Deadline, the Warrants for which no subscription request has been submitted will become definitively ineffective.

For further information, please refer to the Warrant Regulations available at www.seif-spa.it (Investor Relations section).

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, President and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and edited by Marco Travaglio, the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, edited by Peter Gomez, and the publishing house Paper First, edited by Marco Lillo. SEIF has recently embarked on a process of diversification to become more and more of an all-round media content provider, launching a strategy to develop its products in a digital and data-driven key and to produce TV with the LOFT business unit.