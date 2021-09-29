29/09/2021 - 18:15

PRESS RELEASE

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.:

The Board of Directors approves the Half Year Financial Report at June 30, 2021

Significant increase in revenues from the sale of editorial products,

particularly in the digital version

Significant increase in margins, thanks to streamlining of production activities

Full operations guaranteed, even in lockdown periods, without the use of social shock absorbers

Revenues of €20,222 thousand (€19,778 thousand at 30 June 2020), up 2%.

EBITDA of €3,450 thousand (€2,509 thousand at 30 June 2020, an increase of 37.5%)

EBIT of €862 thousand (€228 thousand at 30 June 2020)

Net financial position negative €3,040 thousand (€557 thousand at 30 June 2020)

Net equity of €4,946 thousand (€4,207 thousand at 30 June 2020)

Net profit of €504 thousand (€73 thousand at 30 June 2020)

Rome, 29 September 2021 –SEIF S.p.A. (the “Company” or “SEIF”) media content provider and publisher of several editorial and multimedial products, announces that, today, the Board of Directors has approved the half financial report at June 30, 2021.

Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO of SEIF, commented: "SEIF closes the first half of 2021 with an excellent result. All indicators are growing, first and foremost the operating result. The final result recorded in the first half of 2021 demonstrates that the investments made have been appropriately directed and that the strategies aimed at diversification, digital drive and technological innovation together with the quality of the content produced are the right path in compliance with the business plan”.

Key Economic Data:

(Euro thousand) 30.06.2021 % (variation) 30.06.2020 % (variation). Production value 20,222 100.00% 19,778 100.00% EBITDA (*) 3,450 17.06% 2,509 12.69% EBIT (**) 862 4.26% 228 1.15% EBT (***) 843 4.17% 229 1.16% Net income 504 2.49% 73 0.37%

(*) Please note that EBITDA is defined as: result for the year, adjusted for the following components: (i) income taxes for the year, (ii) financial components and (iii) depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets, impairment losses and other provisions.

(**) EBIT is defined as: profit or loss for the period, adjusted for the following components: (i) income taxes for the year, (ii) financial components.

(***) EBT is defined as: result for the year, adjusted for the following components: (i) income taxes for the year.

Net profit was €504 thousand at 30 June 2021, a significant increase over the €73 thousand at 30 June 2020; the value of production was €20,222 thousand, an increase of 2.2% over the comparison period; EBITDA was €3,450 thousand compared to €2,509 thousand, giving a margin of 17% on the value of production compared to 12.6% at 30 June 2020; EBIT was €862 thousand compared to €228 thousand, equivalent to 4.2% and 1.2% of EBITDA respectively.

Income statements

ESERCIZIO 30.06.21 % V.d.P. 30.06.20 % V.d.P. Revenues from sales and services 16,980,396 83.97% 15,616,400 78.96% Change in stocks of finished goods and work in progress (43.503) -0.22% 12,166 0.06% internal production of fixed assets 3,161,386 15,63% 3,843,300 19.43% other revenues 123,662 0.61% 305,785 1.55% Production value 20,221,941 100.00% 19,777,651 100.00%

Revenues from sales and services Value at 30.06.21 % on revenues Value at 30.06.20 % on revenues variation var % Publishing sector 12,744 75.05% 11,531 73.84% 1,213 10.52% Media content sector 2,009 11.83% 2,201 14.09% -191 -8.70% Advertising sector 2,227 13.11% 1,884 12.07% 343 18.18% Total 16,980 10.,00% 15,616 100.00% 1,364 8.73%

Analyzing the change in revenues from sales and services, the following should be noted that there was an increase of 8.73% in revenues from sales and services for an amount of Euro 1,364 thousand, while the increase in Production value (Euro 444 thousand) was more limited, essentially due to lower capitalisation for investments related to the production of television content. Overall, revenues in the publishing sector increased by 10.5%, mainly due to the growth in digital revenues; revenues in the media content sector decreased by 8.70%, showing that they had almost fully recovered the lack of revenues from the format "Sono Le Venti" produced in Milan for the entire first half of 2020. However, it should be noted that television content productions recorded an increase in margins as a result of efficiency gains in production processes; advertising segment revenues grew by 18.1% due to the growth in website sales in a period in which the reference market partially recovered the contraction resulting from the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

Net financial position 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 Current financial receivablesi Liquidity - cash and cash equivalents (5,531,282) (3,862,715) Current financial payables Current financial payables 603,886 298,415 Net current financial debt (4,927,396) (3,564,300) Non-current financial payables Non-current debt 1,887,764 2,191,255 Net financial debt - NFP (3,039,632) (1,373,045) Average collection days (DSO) 40 56 Average days to pay (DPO) 67 61

The Net Current Financial Position, of euro (4,927) thousand, is composed exclusively of cash and cash equivalents, net of the "within one year" portion of the Unicredit loan. For the purposes of calculating the NFP, the Repurchase Agreements of €500 thousand allocated to financial fixed assets in the balance sheet were reclassified under "current financial receivables". The Company still holds its own shares substantially unchanged, even though, during the half-year under review, the value of the stock has appreciated significantly, showing stability in the values reached. Given the positive financial situation of the company, it is considered useful not to allocate the package on the market until it fully expresses the company value.

The total net financial position is equal to euro (3,040) thousand and takes into account the "over the year" portion of euro 1,888 thousand of the Unicredit loan of euro 2,500 thousand, taken out in June 2020 and intended for investments, with repayment in 48 months plus 12 months of pre-amortisation.

Below an analysis of the cash flows for the first half of 2021, compared to those of the same period of the previous year.

Cash flows:

(in Euro thousands) 30.06.2021 30.06.2020 Profit (loss) for the year before income tax, interest, dividends 862 228 Adjustments for non-monetary items 2,991 2,592 Changes in net working capital 1,833 1335 Other adjustments -662 -355 Cash flow from operating activities (A) 5,025 3,800 Cash flow from investing activities (B) -3,879 -4,364 Cash flow from financing activities (C) 23 2,677 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (A±B±C) 1,169 2,113 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 3,264 541 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 4,433 2,654 Change in cash and cash equivalents 1,169 2,113

Key consolidated balance sheet and financial results as at 30 June 2021:

The following information is provided regarding the main balance sheet indicators for the period ending 30 June 2021, compared with 31 December 2020.

Statement of Financial Position Investments 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 Fonti 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 Intangible fixed assets 9,193,145 8,263,277 capitale sociale 2,500,000 2,500,000 Tangible fixed assets 186,178 201,916 riserve 3,097,803 3,076,103 Finanzial fixes assets 712,903 215,478 utili (perdite) a nuovo - 1,156,051 - 1,456,976 utili (perdite) d'esercizio 503,852 300,925 Fixed assets 10.092.226 8.680.671 Patrimonio Netto 4,945,604 4,420,052 non-liquid assets 86,128 160,038 Passività consolidate 5,090,291 5,175,472 deferred liquidity 6,300,068 7,570,677 immediate liquidity 4,432,954 3,264,387 Passività correnti 10,875,481 10,080,249 Current assets 10,819,150 10,995,102 Passività 15,965,772 15,255,721 Invested capital 20,911,376 19,675,773 Financing capital 20,911,376 19,675,773

30 . 06 . 2021 31 . 12 . 2020 Intangible fixed assets 9,193 8,263 Tangible fixed assets 186 202 Financial assets (adjusted) 213 215 Fixed assets 9 , 592 8 , 681 Inventories 86 160 Trade receivables 3,986 5,051 Trade payables -4,269 -3,727 Net operating working capital -197 1 , 483 Other current assets 1,716 1,922 Other current liabilities -6,003 -6,055 Net working capital -4 , 484 -2 , 649 Provisions for risks -686 -664 Employee severance indemnities -2,517 -2,320 Net invested capital 1 , 906 3 , 047 Shareholders' equity 4,946 4,420 Bank deposits, cash and cash equivalents 4,433 3,264 Other securities and financial receivables 1,098 598 Payables to banks -2,492 -2,490 Other financial liabilities - - Net financial position 3,040 1,373 Shareholders' equity - net financial position 1 , 906 3 , 047

Shareholders' equity increased by euro 526 thousand, mainly due to the profit for the first half of 2021 and the change in the negative reserve for treasury shares. Shareholders' Equity Reserves amounted to Euro 3,098 thousand and consisted of the Extraordinary Reserve of Euro 3,695 thousand, the Legal Reserve of Euro 500 thousand, the Negative Reserve for treasury shares in portfolio of Euro 1,099 thousand and the Reserve for expected cash flow hedging transactions of Euro 2 thousand.

Gross investments in intangible assets amounted to Euro 4,158 thousand, essentially due to the production of television content and investments in technological innovation.

Moreover, the Company made gross investments in tangible assets amounting to Euro 30 thousand.

Amortisation of intangible assets for the year amounted to Euro 2,423 thousand, while depreciation of tangible assets amounted to Euro 46 thousand.

As regards financial assets, the table shows an increase in financial receivables due to the investment of part of the liquidity in short-term repurchase agreements.

For the purposes of calculating the NFP, the Repurchase Agreements of € 500 thousand recorded under financial fixed assets in the balance sheet were reclassified under "current financial receivables".

Significant events during the six-month period ended at June, 30 2021

Subsequent to 30 June 2021 and until the date of approval of the half-yearly report as of 30 June 2021, no business events occurred that would have an impact on the reported financial and economic results. As of the date of preparation of the half-yearly report as of 30 June 2021, the Company has not recorded any reduction in operating activities or in the related volumes of revenues and cash flows. The Company continues to implement its business plan despite the peculiar economic situation following the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The reference market is one of the markets least affected by the restrictions issued by the Government and this has allowed the Company to keep its production facilities operational.

Significant events occurring after the end of the six-months period ended on 30 June 2021

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, the Company began the process of admission to trading of its own ordinary shares on the Euronext Growth market, managed by Euronext Paris S.A., which ended on July, 18 2021.

Foreseeable evolution of operations

The general economic situation and that of the sector in particular could affect performance in the second half of 2021. However, the Company is taking all possible actions to maintain current business volumes in line with operating forecasts and consequent production programmes. The management trend suggests that it will be able to ensure levels of cash flows that allow it to manage normal production activities and planned investments on a regular basis.

Documentation

Attached at the end of this press release are the Balance Sheet, Income Statement and Cash Flow Statement for the interim period from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021.

Other information

The Half-Yearly Financial Report as at 30 June 2021 is available to the public at the Company's registered office and on the website www.seif-spa.it, in the investor relations/corporate documents section. The report of the auditing firm KPMG S.p.A. will be made available to the public as soon as it is released.

SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, President and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and edited by Marco Travaglio, the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, edited by Peter Gomez, and the publishing house Paper First, edited by Marco Lillo. SEIF has recently embarked on a process of diversification to become more and more of an all-round media content provider, launching a strategy to develop its products in a digital and data-driven key and to produce TV with the LOFT business unit.

Attached to this press release are the Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Income Statement and Cash Flow Statement of the Company.

1.Statement of Assets and Liabilities

30/06/2021 31/12/2020 Assets B) Fixed assets I – Intangible fixed assets 1) start-up and capital costs 696,490 829,554 4) concessions, licenses, trademarks and similar rights 82,335 98,830 6) assets under construction and payments on account 909,504 1,044,596 7) other 7,504,816 6,290,297 Total intangible fixed assets 9,193,145 8,263,277 II – Tangible fixed assets - - 4) other assets 186,178 201,916 Total tangible fixed assets 186,178 201,916 III – Financial fixed assets - - 2) receivables - - d-bis) other receivables 709,860 212,960 due within the next year 626,111 129,211 due after the next year 83,749 83,749 Total receivables 709,860 212,960 4) active derivative financial instruments 3,043 2,518 Total financial fixed assets 712,903 215,478 Total fixed assets (B) 10,092,226 8,680,671 C) Current asset I – Inventories - - 1) raw, subsidiary and consumable materials 19,041 49,448 4) finished products and goods 67,087 110,590 Total inventories 86,128 160,038 II – Receivables - - 1) trade receivables 3,985,989 5,050,536 due within the next year 3,985,989 5,050,536 5-bis) tax receivables 322,978 499,375 due within the next one year 322,978 499,375 5-ter) pre-paid taxes 574,110 777,529 5-I) from third parties 506,266 421,364 due within the next one year 506,266 421,364 Total receivables 5,389,343 6,748,804 III – Financial assets not of a fixed nature - - 6) other assets 598,328 598,328 Total financial assets not of a fixed nature 598,328 598,328 IV – Cash and cash equivalents - - 1) bank and postal deposit 4,428,095 3,260,371 3) cash at bank and in hand 4,859 4,016 Total cash and cash equivalents 4,432,954 3,264,387 Total current assets I 10,506,753 10,771,557 D) Accrual and deferred income 312,397 223,545 Total assets 20,911,376 19,675,773 Liabilities A) Net asset 4,777,579 2,722,067 I – Share capital 2,500,000 2,500,000 IV – Legal reserve 500,000 500,000 VI – Other reserves, indicated separately - Extraordinary reserve 3,694,856 3,694,856 Total other reserve 3,694,856 3,694,856 VII – Reserve for expected cash flow hedging transactions 2,313 1,914 VIII – Profit (loss) carried forward (1,156,051) (1,456,976) IX – Profit (loss) of the year 503,852 300,925 X – Negative reserve for purchase of own shares (1,099,366) (1,120,667) Total shareholders' equity 4,945,604 4,420,052 B) Provisions for risks and charges 2) for taxes, including deferred taxes 730 604 4) other 685,289 663,289 Total for risks and charges 686,019 663,893 C) Employee severance indemnity 2,516,508 2,320,324 D) Payables 4) payables to banks 2,491,650 2,489,670 due within the next financial year 603,886 298,415 due beyond the next financial year 1,887,764 2,191,255 7) trade payables 4,268,705 3,727,114 due within the next year 4,268,705 3,727,114 12) tax payables 552,380 551,583 due after the next year 552,380 551,583 13) amounts payable to social security institutions 977,798 1,021,870 due within the next year 977,798 1,021,870 14) other receivables 2,787,937 2,836,588 due within the next year 2,787,937 2,836,588 Total receivables 11,078,470 10,626,825 E) Accrual and deferred income 1,684,775 1,644,679 Total liabilities 20,911,376 19,675,773

2.Income statement

30/06/2021 30/06/2020 A) Production value 1) revenues from sales and services 16,980,396 15,616,400 2) variations of inventory of raw and auxiliary materials, consumables and supplies (43,503) 12,166 4) increases in fixed assets for internal works 3,161,386 3,843,300 5) other revenues and income other 123,662 305,785 Total other revenues and income 123,662 305,785 Total production value 20,221,941 19,777,651 B) Cost of production 6) for raw and auxiliary materials, consumables and supplies 16,980,396 15,616,400 7) for services (43,503) 12,166 8) for use of assets owned by others 3,161,386 3,843,300 9) for personnel a) salaries and wages 123,662 305,785 b) social security 123,662 305,785 c) employee severance indemnity 20,221,941 19,777,651 e) other costs 16,980,396 15,616,400 Total personnel costs 6,046,723 6,477,453 10) amortization, depreciation and impairment a) depreciation of intangible fixed assets 2,423,288 2,208,360 b) depreciation of tangible fixed assets 45,420 43,081 d) depreciation of receivable in the fixed assets circulating assets and cash and cash equivalents 40,000 Total amortization, depreciation and impairment 2,508,708 2,251,441 11) variations of inventory of raw and auxiliary materials, consumables and supplies 30,407 (3,653) 12) provisions for risks 79,319 30,218 14) other operating costs 254,926 262,140 Total costs of the productions 19,359,493 19,550,044 Difference between value and cost of production (A - B) 862,448 227,607 C) Financial income and expenses 16) other financial income - - a) from receivables entered as fixed assets - - From others 900 - Total finanzial income from accounts receivalbe included in fixed assets from other financial income - - c) from securities included in current assets other than equity investments 7,286 6,043 d) income other than the above - other 14 Total income other than the above 7,286 6,057 T o tal other financial income 8,186 6,057 17) interest and other financial charges others 27,125 5,328 Total interest and other financial charges 17-bis) foreign exchange gains and losses 218 (701) Total financial income and expenses (15+16-17+-17-bis) (19,157) 1,430 D) Value adjustment on financial assets 18) revaluations c) of securities included under assets forming part of working capital which are not investments Total revaluations Total value adjustments to financial assets (18-19) Result before taxes (A-B+-C+-D) 843,291 229,037 20) Current, deferred and prepaid taxes on the income of the year current taxes 136,021 100,052 deferred and prepaid taxes 203,418 55,837 Total current, deferred and prepaid taxes on the income of the year 339,439 155,889 21) Profit (loss) for the year 503,852 73,148

1.Cash flow statement indirect method