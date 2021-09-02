02/09/2021 - 16:00

New independent director appointed

Rome, 2 September 2021 – Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. (“Company” or “SEIF”) media content provider and publisher of various editorial and multimedia products, listed on AIM Italia and Euronext Growth, following the press release published on 23 August 2021, informs that, today, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed, pursuant to art. 2386 cod. civ., Giulia Schneider, as new independent director, replacing Layla Pavone.

Giulia Schneider, with dual Italian and German citizenship, is a lawyer registered with the Florence Bar, a PhD in International Law and Economics from the Bocconi University of Milan, and an expert in corporate and competition law. She has completed various educational courses, including a degree in Law from the University of Pisa and a Licence Diploma in Legal Sciences from the Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna of Pisa, both of which she obtained with 110 cum laude. She has received numerous prizes and awards and participated in countless conferences and seminars, as well as producing prestigious publications. She is currently a Research Fellow at the Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna and holds courses in Commercial Law at the University of Pisa and in Corporate Governance at the Universitè Catholique de Lille in Paris. Her recent studies focus on corporate governance of corporations, with particular regard to the impact on corporate governance of new technologies, CSR and independent directors.

On the basis of the communications made to the Company, Giulia Schneider does not hold directly and/or indirectly SEIF's shares. The new director's name has been previously positively evaluated by the Nominated Adviser, as provided for by the AIM Italia Issuers' Regulation.

The Board of Directors, has also positively assessed Giulia Schneider's compliance with the requirements of expertise, integrity and independence provided for by the Company's By-laws.

“I am particularly proud - commented SEIF CEO, Cinzia Monteverdi - that Giulia Schneider is joining SEIF's Board of Directors. It is difficult to summarize her CV: at just 29 years of age, she boasts a profile of impressive brilliance and international appeal. I am confident that our company will be able to draw from such outstanding talent as Giulia Schneider a great contribution to its future development projects.”

Giulia Schneider's curriculum vitae is available to the public on the Company's website www.seif-spa.it in the Investor Relations section.

SOCIETA' EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, President and CEO. The company is the publisher of several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, a newspaper founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, and the publishing house Paper First, directed by Marco Lillo. Recently SEIF has undertaken a process of diversification in order to become more and more a 360 degrees media content provider, starting both a strategy of development of its products in digital and data driven key and a TV production with the business unit LOFT.