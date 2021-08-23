23/08/2021 - 19:55

PRESS RELEASE

SEIF: RESIGNATION OF AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Rome, 23 August 2021 - Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. (“Company”) states that the independent director Layla Pavone resigned from her office on the basis of her appointment as candidate for the office of Mayor of Milan Municipality.

The director Layla Pavone does not hold shares in the Company.

SOCIETA' EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, President and CEO. The company is the publisher of several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, a newspaper founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, and the publishing house Paper First, directed by Marco Lillo. Recently SEIF has undertaken a process of diversification in order to become more and more a 360 degrees media content provider, starting both a strategy of development of its products in digital and data driven key and a TV production with the business unit LOFT.