30/07/2021 - 17:50

PRESS RELEASE

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.:

PROJECT: FONDAZIONE IL FATTO QUOTIDIANO

The Board of Directors approves the establishment of the Fondazione il Fatto Quotidiano and grants the powers to proceed with its constitution

Rome, 30 July 2021 – The Shareholders' Meeting of Società Editoriale il Fatto S.p.A. (the "Company" or "SEIF") media content provider and publisher of several editorial and multimedial products, a company whose shares are traded on AIM Italia, a multilateral system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and Euronext Growth Paris, hereby announces that, today, the Board of Directors has approved the establishment of Fondazione il Fatto Quotidiano ("Foundation").

The Foundation has a humanitarian purpose with the intention of consolidating the social commitment, contributing to the mitigation of inequalities and encouraging dialogue with civil society by developing and promoting solidarity projects.

In this context, the Board of Directors resolved, inter alia, to grant the Chairman and Managing Director Cinzia Monteverdi all the necessary powers to set up the Foundation by 30 September 2021.

Cinzia Monteverdi, President and CEO of SEIF, stated: "I strongly believe that this initiative is perfectly in line with the founding values of Società Editoriale il Fatto. The role of information is fundamental, and through il Fatto Quotidiano for the past twelve years we have been trying to make a contribution by thinking of stimulating a debate that leads institutions to improve people's lives. Creating a Foundation allows us to close the circle and to finally match facts with words. With great pride, we think to give value to our brand and our Company by promoting tangible humanitarian projects that can act on the weakest groups that in the last year, with the pandemic, have been hit hardest. We also strongly believe that civil society, made up of those who can help and those who need help, is stronger than any support provided by law, however important".

