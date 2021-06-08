08/06/2021 - 18:15

PRESS RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE PURSUANT TO ART. 17 OF AIM ITALIA RULES FOR COMPANIES

NOTICE OF RELEVANT HOLDINGS

Rome, 8 June 2021 – Pursuant to art. 17 of the AIM Italia Rules for Companies, Società Editoriale il Fatto S.p.A. (la “Società” o “SEIF”) media content provider and publisher of several editorial and multimedia products, a company whose shares are traded on AIM Italia, a multilateral system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and Euronext Growth Paris, informs to have been notified by Edima S.r.l. today, according to the provisions of the Company's by-laws, that they holds a participation in the share capital under the materiality threshold of 5%, reducing their participation from n. 2,439,784 ordinary shares, corresponding to 9.76% of the voting rights, to n. 1,068,195 ordinary shares, corresponding to 4.27% of the voting rights.

The below chart is based on the information received as at today, concerning shareholders exceeding the threshold of 5% of the share capital with voting rights:

Declaring subject Number of shares % on Share Capital Antonio Padellaro 4,065,041 16.26% Cinzia Monteverdi 4,065,040 16.26% Chiare Lettere S.r.l. 2,835,784 11.34% Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. 2,414,235 9.65% Francesco Aliberti 1,838,182 7.35%

***

SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, the publishing company Paper First and the TV and multimedia content platform Loft.Recently, SEIF has undertaken a process of diversification to become more and more a media content provider at 360° degrees, starting a strategy of development of its products in digital key and data driven.