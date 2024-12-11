Paris, 11 December 2024
ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker symbol: RBO), high-end furniture global market leader and the name behind French Art de Vivre, announces its provisional calendar for 2025 financial communication. All release will be published after closure market, unless otherwise stated.
|2024 Annual revenue
|Thursday 30th January 2025
|2024 Full-year results
|Wednesday 26th March 2025 (after market closes)
Investor presentation on Thursday 27th March 2025 at 11.30 am
|Q1 2025 revenues
|Thursday 24th April 2025
|General Assembly
|Thursday 12th June 2025
|Q2 2025 revenues
|Tuesday 22nd July 2025
|Half-year results 2025
|Thursday 11th September 2025 (after market closes)
Conference call on Friday 12th September 2025 at 10 am
|Q3 2025 revenues
|Thursday 23rd October 2025
|About ROCHE BOBOIS SA
ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 342 directly operated stores and franchises (at 30 June 2024) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2023 retail sales of €600.8 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €508.2 million and Cuir Center €92.6 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2023 amounted to €429.6 million.
For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com
CONTACTS
Actus Finance – Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX
Investor Relations
Tél. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr
Actus Finance – Serena BONI
Press Relations
Tél. : +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr