ROCHE BOBOIS ESTABLISHES DIRECT PRESENCE IN CHINA

In China, Roche Bobois announced that it had signed a share purchase agreement to acquire a majority interest in Roche Bobois' franchisee in China.

This major equity transaction marks a significant milestone in the international expansion of the Roche Bobois brand and aims to accelerate the Group's growth in the Asian market.

As part of this agreement, Roche Bobois SA acquires a majority stake in Shanghai Rock Castle Furniture, the historical franchisee of the Roche Bobois brand in China, which directly runs 3 stores (1 in Beijing and 2 in Shanghai) and manages 25 franchised stores located in various mid-sized cities.

By investing directly, after 20 years operating as a franchisor in China, Roche Bobois SA demonstrates its commitment to establishing a lasting presence in the region and capitalizing on the growth potential of the Chinese market.

ACQUISITION OF TWO FRANCHISED STORES IN CANADA

After opening a second directly-operated store in Toronto a few weeks ago, the Group has acquired the franchised stores in Vancouver and Calgary. In 2023, these stores accounted for retail sales of €3.5m and will further contribute to stepping up the Group's presence in North America, the Group's leading market in terms of revenue and profitability. The acquisition is effective since end-June 2024.

On the strength of this acquisition, Roche Bobois SA continues to accelerate in its targeted consolidation strategy within strategic markets, which creates value for the Group both in terms of expected sales and profitability.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 340 directly operated stores and franchises (at 31 December 2023) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2023 retail sales of €600.8 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €508.2 million and Cuir Center €92.6 million.

Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2023 amounted to €429.6 million.

For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

