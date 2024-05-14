14/05/2024 - 18:35

LATEST NEWS

MILAN DESIGN WEEK 2024

On the occasion of Milan Design Week 2024, Roche Bobois showcased its new collaboration with the Franco-Chinese artist and designer Jiang Qiong Er.

By naming this collection "Bamboo Mood", the designer wishes to weave a metaphor around bamboo, a powerful symbol of essential values in Chinese culture: it represents integrity, flexibility, simplicity and harmony.

The collection was previewed in the Roche Bobois showroom in Milan, in the heart of the Durini Design District, before its global launch in fall 2024.

OTHER NEWS

MAJORITY INTEREST IN CHINA

After 20 years operating as a franchisor in China, Roche Bobois SA signed a letter of intent to acquire a 51% majority interest in Shanghai Rock Castle Furniture, the historical franchisee in China, which directly runs 3 stores (1 in Beijing and 2 in Shanghai) and manages 23 franchised stores located in various mid-sized cities.

The acquisition of this majority interest should take effect in July 2024.

Acquisition of two franchised stores in Canada

Roche Bobois SA also signed a letter of intent to acquire franchised stores in Vancouver and Calgary. Together they will further contribute to stepping up the Group's presence in North America, the Group's leading market in revenue and profitability terms. This deal should also be completed by mid-2024.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 340 directly operated stores and franchises (at 31 December 2023) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2023 retail sales of €600.8 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €508.2 million and Cuir Center €92.6 million.

Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2023 amounted to €429.6 million.

For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

