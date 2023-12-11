Paris, 11 December 2023
ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker symbol: RBO), high-end furniture global market leader and the name behind French Art de Vivre, announces its provisional calendar for 2024 financial communication. All release will be published after closure market, unless otherwise stated.
|Annual revenue
|Tuesday 25th January 2024
|Full year results
|Thursday 28th March 2023
Financial meeting on Thursday 28th March 2023 at 6pm
|Q1 2024 Revenues
|Thursday 25th April 2024
|General Assembly
|Thursday 13th June 2024
|Q2 2024 Revenues
|Thursday 18th July 2024
|Half-year results
|Wednesday 11th September 2024
Conference call on 12th September 2024 at 10 am
|Q3 2024 Revenues
|Tuesday 22nd October 2024
|About Roche Bobois SA
Roche Bobois SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 333 owned stores and franchises (at 30 June 2023) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, Bina Baitel...) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 202 retail sales of €652.5 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €558.9 million and Cuir Center €93.6 million. Roche Bobois SA consolidated revenues came to €408.5 million in 2022.
For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com
