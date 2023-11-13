13/11/2023 - 18:00

Roche Bobois, the global leader in the high-end furniture market and the epitome of the French Art de Vivre, publishes its latest news every month.

50 YEARS OF PRESENCE IN MONTREAL (DIRECTLY OPERATED)

Roche Bobois celebrated 50 years of presence in Quebec with an exceptional evening at its historic Montreal store. Following a major renovation, the 950 m² store, spread over two levels, features the latest codes in the brand's concept, with the use of natural materials, both mineral and plant-based (ceramics, wood and plant wall). A distinctive architectural feature is the impressive suspended staircase leading to the mezzanine. The Roche Bobois brand has 7 stores in Canada, including 4 directly operated.

WALL STREET JOURNAL INNOVATOR AWARDS 2023

For the second year running, Roche Bobois is partnering the WSJ Innovator Awards 2023, organized by The Wall Street Journal Magazine, at New York's MOMA (Museum of Modern Art). The event celebrates creativity in all its forms, from comedy to art, design to entertainment, fashion to architecture.

The 2023 edition features 7 winners, including film director Martin Scorsese. During the gala awards evening, Roche Bobois furnished the reception hall, including the emblematic Bubble sofa. An opportunity for the French brand to showcase its "French Art de vivre" at exclusive international events.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 333 directly operated stores and franchises (at 30 June 2023) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (including Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, and Bina Baitel) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2022 retail sales of €652.5 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €558.9 million and Cuir Center €93.6 million.

Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2022 amounted to €408.5 million.

