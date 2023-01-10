Paris, 10th January 2023
ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker symbol: RBO), high-end furniture global market leader and the name behind French Art de Vivre, announces its provisional calendar for 2023 financial communication. All release will be published after closure market, unless otherwise stated.
|Annual revenue
|Thursday 26th January 2023
|Full year results
|Thursday 23rd March 2023 (before market opens) – SFAF meeting at 5.30pm
|Q1 2021 Revenues
|Monday 24th April 2023
|General Assembly
|June 2023
|Q2 2021 Revenues
|Thursday 20th July 2023
|Half-year results
|Friday 15th September 2023 (before market opens) – Conference call at 10 am
|Q3 2021 Revenues
|Thursday 19th October 2023
|About ROCHE BOBOIS SA
ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 333 owned stores and franchises (at 31 December 2022) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, Bina Baitel...) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2021 revenues of €639.6 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €532.4 million and Cuir Center €107.2 million.
Roche Bobois SA 2021 consolidated revenues came to €334.0 million.
For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com
