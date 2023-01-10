 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Paris, 10th January 2023

ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker symbol: RBO), high-end furniture global market leader and the name behind French Art de Vivre, announces its provisional calendar for 2023 financial communication. All release will be published after closure market, unless otherwise stated.

Annual revenue Thursday 26th January 2023
Full year results Thursday 23rd March 2023 (before market opens) – SFAF meeting at 5.30pm
Q1 2021 Revenues Monday 24th April 2023
General Assembly June 2023
Q2 2021 Revenues Thursday 20th July 2023
Half-year results Friday 15th September 2023 (before market opens) – Conference call at 10 am
Q3 2021 Revenues Thursday 19th October 2023

 

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 333 owned stores and franchises (at 31 December 2022) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, Bina Baitel...) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2021 revenues of €639.6 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €532.4 million and Cuir Center €107.2 million.
Roche Bobois SA 2021 consolidated revenues came to €334.0 million.
For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

 

 

CONTACTS

Actus Finance – Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX

Investor Relations
Tél. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr

 

Actus Finance – Serena BONI

Press Relations

Tél. : +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr

