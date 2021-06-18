18/06/2021 - 18:00

Paris, 18 June 2021

Roche Bobois today announces that the Combined General Meeting of shareholders held on 15 June 2021 adopted all resolutions put to the vote.

The General Meeting approved the payment of a dividend of €0.50 per share. The dividend will be made available for payment as of 22 June 2021.

The General Meeting reappointed all the members of the Supervisory Board, namely Jean-Eric Chouchan, Nicolas Roche, Giovanni Tamburi, Mercedes Erra, Annalisa Loustau-Elia and Société Immobilière Roche, as well as Marie-Claude Chouchan as non-voting member.

The Supervisory Board met at the end of the General Meeting and reappointed Jean-Eric Chouchan as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Nicolas Roche as Vice-Chairman. Mercedes Erra and Annalisa Loustau-Elia, independent members of the Board, were reappointed as Chairwoman and member of the Audit Committee respectively.

Lastly, the Supervisory Board reappointed Guillaume Demulier, Eric Amourdedieu, Antonin Roche and Martin Gleize as members of the Executive Board and reappointed Guillaume Demulier as Chairman of the Executive Board and Eric Amourdedieu as Chief Executive Officer.

All documents relating to the 15 June 2021 Combined General Meeting may be consulted on the Roche Bobois website (https://www.finance-roche-bobois.com/en/general-assembly.html) and a video recording of the meeting (in French) is also available.