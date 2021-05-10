10/05/2021 - 18:00

AVAILABILITY OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

Paris, 10 May 2021 (Roche Bobois SA – ISIN: FR0013344173 – Ticker symbol: RBO): The Company's shareholders are hereby notified that the Roche Bobois SA combined general meeting will take place on 15 June 2021 at 11.00 am at the Company's registered office behind closed doors.

In this context, and in accordance with the provisions of order n ° 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 (as extended and modified by order n ° 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020), and of decree n ° 2020-418 of April 10, 2020 (as extended and modified by decrees n ° 2020-1614 of December 18, 2020 and n ° 2021-255 of March 9, 2021), the chairman of the Executive Board decided, on delegation from the Board, on an exceptional basis, to hold the combined general meeting behind closed doors at the Company's registered office, without the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend, having the right to participate physically.

The notice of meeting (“avis de reunion”) including the agenda and draft resolutions was published in the BALO legal notices gazette on 7 May 2021.

No admission card will be issued. Shareholders and other persons entitled to attend the general meeting will not be able to vote, nor to place a new resolution or a draft amendment on the agenda during the meeting.

Consequently, shareholders are invited to exercise their rights and vote before the general meeting by internet on the secure voting platform Votaccess or by post (vote by mail or by proxy) using the voting form provided in this effect.

The General Assembly will be retransmitted. A connection link will be made available on the site www.finance-roche-bobois.com. No questions can be asked during the session.

Shareholders are encouraged to regularly check the General Assembly section of the Company website (www.finance-roche-bobois.com) under the section “General Meetings” which will be updated to specify the case. If applicable, the arrangements for the general meeting could change in accordance with health and/or legal requirements.

The Executive Board appointed Mrs. Marie-Claude Chouchan and Mr. Nicolas Roche, the two shareholders having the greatest number of votes and having accepted this function, as scrutineers.

All documents relating to this meeting will be available on the Roche Bobois website (www.finance-roche-bobois.com) under the heading “General Meetings” within the legal deadlines.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA



ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 55 countries and has a network of 337 owned stores and franchises (at 31 December 2020) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, Bina Baitel...) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2020 revenues of €484.5 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €392.8 million and Cuir Center €92 million.

Roche Bobois SA 2020 consolidated revenues came to €266.0 million.



For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

CONTACTS

Actus Finance – Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX

Investor Relations

Tél. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / [email protected]

Actus Finance – Serena BONI

Press Relations

Tél. : +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 / [email protected]