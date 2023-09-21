21/09/2023 - 18:00

GRASSE, SEPTEMBER 21, 2023

Consolidated financial

statements*

(in thousands of euros) June 30

2023 % of sales June 30

2022 % of sales June 30

2021 % of sales Change 2023 vs

2022 Sales figures 376 438 100% 358 865 100% 297 629 100% 4,9% Recurring EBITDA 73 576 19,6% 71 611 19,9% 61 298 20,6% 2,7% Current operating income 60 966 16,2% 59 386 16,5% 48 889 16,4% 2,7% Net Income Group share 39 935 10,6% 45 061 12,6% 38 070 12,8% -11,4%

* The financial statements have been subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors, and their reports are in the process of being issued and their report is set out below. Limited review report will be issued on 28/09/2023 .

Robertet's Board of Directors met in Grasse on September 20, 2023 under the chairmanship of Philippe Maubert.

The Board is pleased to welcome two new directors, Isabelle de Cremoux and Lucie Maurel-Aubert, whose appointments were ratified by the Annual General Meeting of June 14, 2023, and once again extends its warmest thanks to Gilberte Lombard for her many years of dedicated service on the Robertet Board.

Chairman Philippe Maubert reports: "The evolution of the Board of Directors is in line with the evolution of corporate governance.”

The Board of Directors has approved Robertet's interim financial statements.

Consolidated net sales for the first half of 2023 came to 376.4 million euros, up +4.9% on 2022. This is particularly positive compared with the first half of 2022, which saw strong growth of +20%.

Organic sales growth excluding currency effects came to +4.4% for the first half, reflecting the company's good health. Changes in Group structure made only a marginal contribution to growth (+1.1%). Currency effects were slightly negative (-0.6%), accounting for the difference with last year's first-half performance.

By region, performance was driven by a good start to the year in North and South America, combined with stability in Europe and Asia.

Sales by division:

Fragrance sales has accelerated sharply to +11.2%, with strong momentum in North and South America, particularly in fine fragrances;

Flavors is off to a solid start with +6.2%, thanks to new product launches;

Raw materials sales are down by 5.1%, due to a slowdown in organic ingredients and continued strong destocking by North American customers, particularly in aromatherapy;

The health & beauty division has gotten off to a good start with +3.4%, and strengthened its commercial presence in the promising Asian market.

Recurring EBITDA amounted to 73.6 million euros, up +2.7% on the first half of 2022, and represented 19.6% of sales. The operating margin remained stable, but energy costs had a negative impact on the first-half operating margin.

Consolidated net income came to 39.9 million, down -11.4% on the first half of 2022, due to the cost of

financial debt and currency effects.

CEO Jerome Bruhat comments: "After an exceptional 2022, the Robertet Group achieved a solid performance in the first half of 2023 thanks to the strong commitment of its teams and its unique positioning."

Given the slowdowns and destocking observed in many regions, our sales growth target for the full year 2023 is around +4% compared with 2022, while EBITDA profitability should approach the 2022 level.

Our half-yearly financial report will be available on September 29 on our website.

ÉLÉMENTS COMPLÉMENTAIRES

*Recurring EBITDA corresponds to recurring operating income before depreciation, amortization, provisions and reversals, and excluding other operating expenses, considered non-current.

The reconciliation of recurring EBITDA from recurring operating income is as follows:

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Current operating income 60 966 59 386 48 889 Depreciation, amortization, provisions and reversals 12 318 12 155 12 360 Other operating expenses 292 70 49 *Current EBITDA 73 576 71 611 61 298

The main balance sheet indicators are as follows :

In thousands of euros June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 Shareholders' equity (Group share) 434 651 594 392 414 990 Net cash position -178 689 -3 093 -169 814 Current assets - Current liabilities 374 427 401 049 370 180

The slight decrease in cash compared with December 2022 is explained by the acquisition of Aroma Esencial from the Group's own funds, and by the payment of dividends to shareholders. Shareholders' equity recovered by over 20 million euros in the first half, and is now at a high level.

At June 30, 2023, the analysis of the change in sales between the scope of consolidation, exchange rates and organic growth is as follows:

In thousands of euros June 30 2022 Perimeter effects Foreign exchange effects Organic growth Total change June 30 2023 Group Total 358 865 4 123 -2 389 15 839 17 573 376 438 % change 1,1% -0,6% 4,4% 4,9%

In thousands of euros June 30 2022 Variation totale June 30 2023 Raw Materials 94 627 -4 780 89 848 % change -5,1% Fragrance 127 739 14 247 141 987 % change 11,2% Flavors 125 918 7 744 133 663 % change 6,2% Health & Beauty 10 580 361 10 941 % change 3,4%

The members of the Board of Directors of Robertet SA and its committee are as follows: