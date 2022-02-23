23/02/2022 - 18:00

Robertet SA

37 Avenue Sidi Brahim 06130 Grasse – France

Société anonyme au capital de 5 775 987 € Rcs Grasse B 415 750 660

2021 : A VERY GOOD YEAR

Sales revenue

(in thousands of euros)

2021 2020 Change Change

at constant rate

First half-year

297 629

280 208

6.2%

10.6% Second half-year 308 456 258 110 19.5% 19.3% TOTAL 606 085 538 318 12.6% 14.8%

The Board of Directors of Robertet met on 22 February 2022 under the chairmanship of Mr Philippe Maubert.

It examined the Group's activity and its first results, unaudited for 2021.

The results are significantly above expectations.

The three main operating divisions are performing well. Raw Materials grew by 11.8%, Fragrances by 15.8% and Food Flavors by 8%.

The Health and Beauty activity grew strongly by 30%, in line with its development plan.

The various expenses were very well controlled, but an increase in raw material consumption is expected in 2022.

Robertet Grasse, with its very significant growth, has largely increased its financial results.

The Group's unaudited consolidated profit for 2021 is estimated at around 70 million euros, compared with 50.6 million euros for 2020, representing an increase of almost 40%.

The final results will be published after the closing of the financial statements on April 20, 2022.