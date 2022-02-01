01/02/2022 - 18:00

Grasse, February 1, 2022

Activity 2021

2021 was a good year: the Robertet Group's turnover reached 606 million euros, an increase of 12.7% (14.9% at constant exchange rates), and by division +12% in Raw Materials, +16% in Fragrance, +8% in Flavors.

Robertet announces the appointment of Jérôme Bruhat as Executive Vice President in preparation for the changes in the Group's governance

The Robertet Group announces that Jérôme Bruhat will take up his position as Chief Operating Officer as of today. This appointment is an important event in the evolution of the Group's governance, and comes after a very good year in 2021, a sign of vigorous growth and the great strength of its activities. In a turbulent global economic context, the group has been able to assert its leadership position in all its natural product ranges - a guarantee of its independence - while ensuring that the ambitious lines of development in terms of Social and Environmental Responsibility that it has set itself are upheld.

Jérôme Bruhat's arrival in the General Management team is the result of a selection process carried out in 2021. It comes in the framework of the dissociation of the functions of its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Philippe Maubert, which will take effect following the General Assembly in June 2022. At that time, Philippe Maubert will assume the role of non-executive Chairman of the group and Jérôme Bruhat that of Chief Executive Officer.

Jérôme Bruhat joins the Robertet Group after more than 3 decades with the L'Oréal Group. Aged 54, he has been President of the L'Oréal Group in Japan since 2015. There, he developed the business of the various divisions, the Innovation and Industry activities, and made company acquisitions. He began his career in 1991 in the Public Products division in France, before moving on to General Management positions in Belgium, Germany, Japan and the United States (among other positions, he was Global Director of the Maybelline New York brand and President of L'Oréal Germany).

About the Robertet Group

ROBERTET S.A. was founded in 1850 in Grasse and is the world leader in natural pro- ducts. Family owned since its inception and still controlled by the Maubert family, Robertet is the only fragrance, flavor and ingredient company that is fully integrated at every stage of the creation process - from source to final fragrance and flavor. Today, Robertet is represented in more than 50 countries and has over 2,000 employees worldwide.

*Next press release expected after the Board of Directors' meeting of February 22, 2022.