27/11/2024 - 15:10

The brand part of Racing Force Group continues racewear supply for the Formula E team

Racing Force Group is proud to announce that it has extended the the multi-year partnership between its OMP brand and Maserati MSG Racing, challengers in the FIA Formula E World Championship. After an extremely positive two season collaboration, OMP will continue to be the exclusive racewear supplier of the Monaco-based team competing in the all-electric championship.

During Formula E's Seasons 9 and 10, Maserati MSG Racing secured two victories and four further podium finishes utilising the most advanced OMP safety equipment, comprising suits, gloves, shoes and underwear. This racewear contributes to the protection and performance of the drivers thanks to cutting-edge materials and innovative solutions for uncompromising comfort, lightness and breathability, combined with the elegance and style typical of clothing made in Italy.

Season 11 of Formula E, which kicks off on December 7 on the streets of São Paulo, Brazil, will see Maserati MSG Racing on the starting grid with an all-new driver line-up of Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne, the 2021-2022 World Champion, and Briton Jake Hughes, ready for his third campaign. Vandoorne and Hughes, as well as the team mechanics, had the opportunity to try out the new OMP race kit for the first time at the official pre-season testing which took place from 5-8 November at the Jarama Circuit, Madrid.

Established in 1973, the OMP brand is among the world's leading manufacturers of fireproof racewear for motorsport, and this partnership represents their on-going commitment to the FIA Formula E World Championship. OMP's presence in this championship perfectly matches the sustainability goals pursued by Racing Force Group as a whole, for example through rigorous management of raw materials and the use of green energy sources to power the production plants.

Bruno Curletto, Chief Commercial Officer of Racing Force Group, commented: "We are very pleased to have extended the partnership of our OMP brand with Maserati MSG Racing, one of the founding teams of the Formula E championship. After two positive seasons together, the next campaign will see the introduction of even faster single-seaters; we are called upon to play our part by providing drivers and mechanics with racewear kits at the top of the industry in every respect. Thanks also to the excellent personal relationship that we have built, the collaboration with Maserati MSG Racing already allowed us to gather valuable feedback for evolving our products, in a championship that is a technological pioneer."

Cyril Blais, Team Principal of Maserati MSG Racing, added: “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with OMP, after two seasons, they are now truly part of the Maserati MSG Racing family. Success in motorsport is down to marginal gains, especially in Formula E when the field is so tight. Working with trusted partners who offer best-in-class solutions gives us the performance edge and confidence we need to contest for race wins. Our drivers consistently give very positive feedback on the OMP racewear, and they are very discerning! Comfort and performance are perfectly paired to ensure that they can focus on their jobs – being the fastest out on track. In both seasons so far with OMP we've seen the top step of the podium, and we look forward to making more memorable moments in Season 11.”