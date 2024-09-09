09/09/2024 - 08:55

First production order of carbon shells under the partnership with LIFT Airborne Technologies

Racing Force Group, the leading group in the motorsport safety products industry and listed on the Euronext Growth Milan (RFG) and Paris (ALRFG) markets, confirms to have received the first production order of carbon shells for the Next Generation Fixed-Wing Helmet (NGFWH) of LIFT Airborne Technologies, for the United States Air Force. For Racing Force, this is the effective start of sales of equipment destined for the defense sector. This is a milestone in the diversification projects with which the Group aims to transfer the know-how and technology gained at the top of motorsport.

The AV2.2 fixed-wing helmet model from LIFT Airborne Technologies, of which Racing Force Group is a technology partner, raised the standards for aviation helmets. It is designed to take the protection, comfort and performance of helmets for jet pilots to a new level.

The project is part of the Group's strategy to diversify by adapting technologies derived from car racing, starting with head protection devices in the defense sector. After the delivery of the first items, the partnership between Racing Force Group and LIFT Airborne Technologies is now in full swing with the start of the first production order.

Stephane Cohen, Co-CEO of Racing Force Group, commented: "The first production order received from LIFT Airborne Technologies for the production of AV2.2 helmets constitutes a historic moment for our Group and for the diversification strategy that complements our core business. It is the culmination of a process that began years ago, which saw us involved as technological partners to produce carbon shells, tailoring the expertise gathered with Bell Racing helmets for Formula 1 and other motorsport disciplines to the aviation industry. Our ambitious investments on this field are now coming to fruition, in one of the sectors with the most advanced engineering requirements in the world".



Lothar Schuster, MILPOL Business Unit Director of Racing Force Group, added: "With the production order received from LIFT Airborne Technologies, the Racing Force Group's plan to diversify into the defense protection systems business officially comes into effect. Further important news on other diversification projects in the same plan will come in the coming months. This launch represents a milestone in the Group's history".