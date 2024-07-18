RACING FORCE S.P.A company press release from 18/07/2024 - OMP will be the Mahindra Racing's Official Racewear Partner in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

18/07/2024 - 12:40

The brand of Racing Force Group will supply Mahindra Racing's

drivers and mechanics with its advanced racewear products

Ronco Scrivia (Genova, Italy), July 18th, 2024 - Racing Force Group is pleased to announce the new partnership between its brand OMP and the Mahindra Racing team that competes in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. OMP will become the team's Official Racewear Partner, starting from Season 11 of the all-electric series later this year.

Just as Mahindra Racing continues to push the boundaries in the FIA's all-electric series, it is this spirit of innovation and commitment to cutting-edge technologies that has similarly positioned OMP at the top of the motorsports safety industry.

Since forming in 1973, OMP has manufactured products and accessories that raise the safety and, crucially, performance levels of both teams and drivers' equipment, making them the natural choice for a number of the sport's biggest names. OMP is now a pillar brand of Racing Force Group, the world's leader in motorsport safety equipment.

Now, the iconic OMP brand will adorn the racewear of Mahindra's drivers, Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara, as the team continues its push to return to the front of the grid in Formula E and prepares for the upcoming introduction of the series' new GEN3 Evo car.

Providing crucial performance gains in a high-pressure environment, OMP will also supply Mahindra's crew of mechanics with fireproof overalls, enabling them to focus on the fine margins required to excel at the sport's top level, without compromising on safety.



Bruno Curletto, Chief Commercial Officer of Racing Force Group, commented: "We are delighted to be partners of Mahindra Racing again. In the previous three seasons spent together, we have already celebrated victories, podiums and pole positions, as well as gathering very useful indications to further evolve our racewear products. Mahindra Racing is making progress in this final part of Season 10, as demonstrated by the year's best result in Portland. Meanwhile, at OMP we are already working to best equip the team for the next ABB FIA Formula E World Championship."

Frederic Bertrand, CEO and Team Principal of Mahindra Racing, said: "Success in any motorsport, not just Formula E, is all about fine margins, and taking advantage of any opportunity to gain performance. OMP's track record as a provider of high-quality, safety-focused racewear speaks for itself, and we're very excited to be working with them from Season 11 onwards. Their commitment to excellence in their products will allow our team to push for even greater heights on track."

Edoardo Mortara, driver of Mahindra Racing, added: "I'm very excited that Mahindra Racing is forging this new partnership, together with OMP. In terms of their service, and the care and attention-to-detail that goes into their racewear, they are un-matched in my experience. It's a brand I'm very familiar with, both in Formula E and through racing in other championships across my career. Their products always have a consideration for what will help the driver and their performance, so I'm delighted that we'll be working together with them in the future."