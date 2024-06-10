10/06/2024 - 17:50

Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), June 10th, 2024 - Racing Force S.p.A. (the “Company” or “RFG”), the parent company of Racing Force Group, which is specialized in the development, production, and marketing of safety components for motorsports worldwide, listed on the Euronext Growth segment in Milan (RFG) and Paris (ALRFG), with regards to the treasury buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 29th, 2024, announces that between June 3rd and June 7th, 2024, it acquired on the Euronext Growth Milan segment no. 2,945 RFG shares, equal to 0.0115% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 3.81 per share for a total of Euro 11,227.63.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Details of the daily purchase transactions on the market are reported below.

In accordance with Article 2, paragraph 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, attached the detailed list of purchases made on ordinary shares RFG (ISIN code IT0005466963) in the aforementioned period, based on the information provided by the intermediary in charge of the execution of the buyback program.

Following the above stated purchases, RFG currently holds 5,998 treasury shares, equal to 0.0233% of the share capital.

