01/02/2024 - 09:20

The America's most successful motorsports race team now uses the OMP racewear

Mooresville (NC, United States), February 1st, 2024 - Racing Force Group proudly announces a partnership agreement with Team Penske, America's most successful motorsports race team. Beginning in 2024, Team Penske will utilize OMP branded racewear as it continues to add to its record of wins and championships in two of the country's premier series. In the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), OMP will outfit current NCS Champion Ryan Blaney, two-time series champion and 2015 Daytona 500 winner Joey Logano and 2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric. Team Penske's NTT INDYCAR SERIES (NICS) driver lineup features reigning Indianapolis 500 winner and two-time series champion Josef Newgarden, another two-time champion and 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power and three-time Australian Supercars Champion and 2021 NICS Rookie of the Year winner Scott McLaughlin.

OMP will equip all Team Penske drivers and its crew with fireproof racewear with an expected production of hundreds of customized firesuits and other uniform accessories. Team Penske drivers also use helmets from Bell Racing Helmets, another Racing Force Group brand, offering additional opportunities for technical and commercial synergies.

OMP has established itself at the top of the motorsports safety industry thanks to a constant desire for innovation and the introduction of leading-edge technological solutions that enabled to raise the safety and performance levels of drivers and teams' equipment in various categories. This has allowed OMP products to be chosen over the years by many of the biggest names in motorsport, now joined by Team Penske, which shares the same philosophy.

The first race that Team Penske drivers and its team will be outfitted in OMP is coming up this Sunday, Feb. 4 at NASCAR's Clash at the Coliseum.

Over the course of its 57-year history, Team Penske has amassed 19 wins in the Indianapolis 500 and three Daytona 500 victories to go along with 44 national championships with 17 coming in NICS competition and four NCS crowns. Established in 1966 by Roger Penske, Team Penske competes from its state-of-the-art headquarters in Mooresville, North Carolina, just a few minutes away from the new Racing Force USA base. This will permit setting a close and efficient daily interaction, which will help the OMP brand to transfer the feedback received from Team Penske into further developments.

Paolo Delprato, Chairman and CEO of Racing Force Group, commented: "The partnership with Team Penske represents an epochal moment for our Group and in the history of the OMP brand, which turned 50 in these weeks. We are honored that Team Penske has chosen OMP products, thanks to the protection and performance standards we are able to offer. Now we are looking forward to getting on track together, giving our contribution in the quest for victories and titles. This is OMP's most important agreement in the United States, demonstrating how our ambitious expansion project in the American market is already bringing huge results."

Tim Cindric, President of Team Penske, added: “We have worked with OMP on both sides of the Pacific, and they have always delivered for us. Their brand awareness continues to grow globally as they have done a great job of blending function and safety with a classic motorsports style. Our team is looking forward to working with OMP to tailor their products to fit our specific needs.”