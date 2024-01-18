18/01/2024 - 15:00

Team Brady will use OMP, Bell Racing and Racing Spirit products

in the new all-electric powerboat series

Ronco Scrivia (Genova, Italy), January 18th, 2024 - Racing Force Group is pleased to announce the wide-scale relationship with Team Brady, owned by NFL legend Tom Brady, ready to race from this year in the new UIM E1 World Championship, the first electric powerboat series. Team Brady has chosen to use OMP, Bell Racing and Racing Spirit products, brands of Racing Force Group, for this commitment.

The Team Brady pilots, powerboat world championship winner Sam Coleman and car racing veteran Emma Kimiläinen, will use OMP racewear derived from the brand's experience in car racing, with a complete kit including fireproof suits, gloves, shoes, and underwear. A key point of the collaboration between Racing Force Group and Team Brady is the long-term development of a suit with specific solutions for powerboat racing, which can further raise the performance, comfort and safety standards required by this motorsport discipline.

Coleman and Kimiläinen will also wear Bell Racing's MAG-10 Rally open face helmet, already homologated for powerboat racing, equipped with a microphone and speakers for ensuring communication between cockpit and team during competitive action.

Team Brady's personnel at the race venues will wear Racing Spirit technical clothing, which integrates OMP's know-how and passion into garments and accessories, such as polos, soft-shell jackets, and backpacks. The E1 World Championship and Team Brady represent an ideal showcase for the brand, which, besides being appreciated in motorsport, has also found popularity in the yachting industry thanks to its technical features.

The 2024 edition of the UIM E1 World Championship will kick off in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with the Jeddah Grand Prix on 2-3 February. Rounds in Venice (Italy), Puerto Banús (Spain), Geneva (Switzerland), Monaco, Rotterdam (Netherlands) and Hong Kong will follow.

Paolo Delprato, Chairman and CEO of Racing Force Group, commented: "We are proud to undertake this new project with Team Brady, that chose our brands OMP, Bell Racing and Racing Spirit to start the adventure in the E1 World Championship. Thanks to this platform, our products will have additional visibility, demonstrating their qualities even in a motorsport discipline and in an environment different from the usual ones, but still with several sporting and technological similarities. We are also aligned on the topic of sustainability, as we already do our part by using recycled materials and relying on renewable energy for our production process. Furthermore, our R&D department will get the opportunity to work on powerboat-specific solutions to be implemented in the future, counting on feedback from Team Brady and its pilots."

Ben King, Co Team Principal of Team Brady, added: "We are delighted to be working with Racing Force Group and their iconic brands of OMP, Bell Racing and Racing Spirit. From their decades of supplying the highest quality equipment to some of the most successful teams and drivers in top-level motorsports, Racing Force Group perfectly embodies the no-stone-unturned approach of our Team and legendary owner, Tom Brady. Team Brady is just as much about driving sustainable innovation as it is about winning, so we look forward to co-developing cutting edge racewear solutions to maximise pilot performance and safety whilst reducing our impact on the environment."