02/11/2023 - 17:45

Racing Force S.p.A., the parent company of Racing Force Group, which is specialized in the development, production, and marketing of safety components for motorsports worldwide, listed on the Euronext Growth segment in Milan (RFG) and Paris (ALRFG), announces the 2024 financial calendar:

6th February 2024 Communication of consolidated sales figures for Q4 and Full Year 2023

27th March 2024 Board of Directors to approve the company's draft financial statements and the Group's consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 31, 2023

28th March 2024 Management Call: Comments on 2023 results

23rd April 2024 Communication of consolidated sales figures for Q1 2024

30th April 2024 Shareholders' meeting for the approval of the Company's financial statements and presentation of the Group's consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 31, 2023

24th July 2024 Communication of consolidated sales figures for Q2 and Half Year 2024

24th September 2024 Board of Directors meeting to approve the Group's consolidated half-yearly report as at 30 June, 2024

25th September 2024 Management Call: Comments on half-year results

22nd October 2024 Communication of consolidated sales figures for Q3 and first nine months of 2024

Any changes to the calendar during the year will be promptly communicated to the market in the same mode.