30/08/2023 - 10:10

Mooresville (NC, United States), August 30th, 2023 – Racing Force USA Inc., subsidiary of Racing Force Group, specialized in the development, production and marketing of safety components for motorsport worldwide, listed on the Euronext Growth segment in Milan (RFG) and Paris (ALRFG), announces the change in the role of the company's CEO. Gabriele Pedone, former CEO of OMP America before and Racing Force USA today, has resigned, effective September 1st, 2023. Consistent with the company's ongoing operations, his role will be taken over by Kyle Kietzmann, former CEO of Bell Racing USA and presently Co-CEO of Racing Force USA.

The Chairman & CEO of Racing Force Group, Paolo Delprato, along with the entire Board of Directors and the Management Team of the Group, would like to thank Mr. Pedone for the commitment shown over these years and for the great passion and dedication demonstrated.

Racing Force USA will continue its growth journey as planned by the Group, with the commencement of operations at the new logistics hub in Mooresville – North Carolina and the new headquarters in Miami, starting from this month.