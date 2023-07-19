19/07/2023 - 10:40

The OMP brand will continue as official racewear supplier of the team



Racing Force Group and NIO 333 Racing Formula E Team are pleased to announce the extension of their partnership agreement for the FIA Formula E World Championship, under which the OMP brand is the team's official racewear supplier.

Since the 2022 season, Racing Force supplies the NIO 333 Racing Formula E Team drivers with OMP fireproof suits, gloves, boots, and underwear. The UK-based outfit delivered significant progress with the introduction of the new Gen3 cars, scoring points on many occasions, and setting strong qualifying performances with Dan Ticktum and Sérgio Sette Câmara at the wheel.

Albeit under different identities and ownerships, the current NIO 333 Racing Formula E Team has taken part in the premier FIA electric racing series ever since its launch in 2014, writing a new chapter in motorsport history winning the inaugural Drivers' title.

Due to its official supplier status, OMP provides NIO 333 Racing Formula E Team also driver kit bags and branded luggage for the team personnel. Furthermore, OMP will continue to have its brand well visible in the team's garage at every round of the FIA Formula E World Championship.

Bruno Curletto, Racing Force Group Chief Commercial Officer, commented: "We are excited to continue working alongside the NIO 333 Racing Formula E Team, supplying OMP racewear. During the first two years of our partnership, we really appreciated their enthusiasm and determination, and this is the reason why we are not surprised by the huge strides they made this season. Our Group has a deep relationship with this team, as Dan and Sergio compete also using the Bell helmets; we are glad to make the announcement between our respective home events in Italy and the United Kingdom. Furthermore, this contract prolongation reaffirms the whole Racing Force Group commitment to the FIA Formula E World Championship, in which we are the most active player from the motorsport safety industry".

Russell O'Hagan, NIO 333 Racing Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Team Principal, added: "We are pleased to announce the extension of our partnership with Racing Force Group, with OMP remaining as our designated provider of racewear. The racewear supplied by Racing Force under the OMP brand has consistently surpassed our expectations in terms of quality. As we continue this fruitful alliance, it further signifies our mutual dedication to upholding safety standards in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship".