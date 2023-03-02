02/03/2023 - 09:30

The Group fields all its brands and technology at the top of motorsport,

as the share of F1 race drivers with Bell helmets goes up to 70%

Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), March 2nd, 2023 - Racing Force Group deploys all its brands and know-how for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 5th March. The Bell, OMP, Zeronoise and Racing Spirit brands are all involved in the top series of motorsport, regarded both as a technological laboratory and as a global showcase through its unparalleled audience.

In January, Racing Force Group announced the agreement with the Formula 1 Group for the use of the helmet camera during the 2023 season. The Driver's Eye™ technology developed by Zeronoise, the electronics division of Racing Force, is a benchmark-setting in the broadcast and sport industry thanks to its compact size. The device can be positioned at eye-level on the protective padding on the inside of the driver's helmet, providing the fans a truly immersive experience during the live TV coverage. For 2023, its implementation is mandatory to all drivers and helmet manufacturers on the grid.

The Bell helmets are worn by 14 out of 20 drivers (70%) on the entry list (70%), confirming Racing Force Group as the absolute leader in the field. Australia's Oscar Piastri, Netherlands' Nyck De Vries and United States' Logan Sargeant are the new additions to the Bell F1 roster, which includes, among the others, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari, and 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell of Mercedes-AMG Formula One Team. The list is completed by Fernando Alonso, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Kevin Magnussen, Guanyu Zhou and Alex Albon.

Albon, as his new team mate Sargeant, is equipped with the biggest range of Racing Force Group products in Formula 1 competing for Williams Racing. The British outfit continues the collaboration with the OMP brand for the drivers and mechanics' racewear supply, and it adopts the last-spec harnesses inside the car's cockpit. Starting this year, the race suits of Williams Racing feature the Bell logo as well, strengthening the F1 exposure of the brand and the synergy with OMP.

The Racing Force effort in F1 is completed by Racing Spirit. The motorsport-inspired premium lifestyle clothing brand is a partner of Pirelli, the championship's official tyre supplier. Since 2022, Racing Spirit supplies Pirelli with technical gear for the on-track staff, enabling engineers and mechanics to operate comfortably in every weather and temperature condition.

The Formula 1 support bill includes the FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 championships, as a training ground for the young talents that already use Racing Force Group products. In F2, 15 out of 22 drivers wear Bell helmets, and Ferrari Driver Academy's Arthur Leclerc will race with a OMP suit too, through the deal with DAMS team; in F3, Bell has been chosen by 20 out of 30 drivers, while 7 competitors have an OMP suit. Furthermore, all the Formula 2 and Formula 3 cars, manufactured by Dallara, mount the OMP harnesses.