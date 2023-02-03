03/02/2023 - 17:35

Ronco Scrivia (GE), February 3rd, 2023 - Racing Force S.p.A., the parent company of Racing Force Group (the Group), world leader in safety equipment for motorsports (RFG or the Company), announces that, based on the findings in the Shareholders' Register, the conditions set out in Article 2-bis of Regulation No. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the Issuers' Regulations) necessary for the Company to qualify as an "issuer of financial instruments widely distributed among the public" (the Issuers of financial instruments widely distributed among the public) have been met. In particular, it should be pointed out that:

the total number of shareholders, other than the Company's Controlling Shareholders (i.e., SAYE S.p.A.), who collectively hold at least 5% of RFG's share capital is more than 500;

the limits specified in Article 2435-bis, first paragraph, of the Civil Code are exceeded.

RFG, acknowledging that the prescribed requirements have been exceeded, therefore announces that it has proceeded to make the notifications required by the Issuers' Regulations to Consob.

As a result of the above, the Company will apply the regulations concerning Issuers of financial instruments widely distributed among the public starting from the current fiscal year.

This press release is available at www.emarketstorage.com and on the Issuer's website www.racingforce.com (Investitor Relations / Price Sensitive Press Release section).