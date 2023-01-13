13/01/2023 - 17:00

Ronco Scrivia (GE), January 13th, 2023 - Racing Force S.p.A., parent company of Racing Force Group, a world leader in motorsport safety systems (RFG), announces the new composition of the Company's share capital, following the closing of an accelerated bookbuilding transaction implemented through the execution of the capital increase approved by the Board of Directors on January 11th 2023, referred to in previous press releases of January 11th, 2023.

The subscription price was fixed at EUR 5.15 per share, of which EUR 5.05 as share premium.

As a result of the placement of 1,941,748 new ordinary shares of the Company, having the same characteristics as the outstanding shares, for a total consideration of 10,000,002 euros, RFG's new subscribed and paid-up share capital is equal to o 2,569,919.80 euros and is represented by 25,699,198 ordinary shares.

The certificate of capital increase pursuant to Article 2444 of the Italian Civil Code and the updated bylaws were filed with the Genoa Companies Register today.

Current share capital Previous share capital € # Shares € # Shares Total 2.569.919,80 25.699.198 2.375.745 23.757.450 Of which

Ordinary Shares

(with regular entitlement,

ISIN code EN 0005466963 ) 2.569.919,80 25.699.198 2.375.745 23.757.450

RFG's share capital is currently made up of ordinary shares only.

The Company reports that from the latest information in its possession, as displayed on the Company's website www.racingforce.com in the " Investor-Relations/Shareholders' Information" section, Racing Force's shareholding structure is as follows: