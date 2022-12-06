06/12/2022 - 12:05

Racing Force is official partner of the

2022 FIA Prize Giving in Bologna

OMP and Bell Helmets brands support the prestigious motorsport end-of-season event

Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), December 6th, 2022 - Racing Force Group, through its brands OMP and Bell Helmets, is pleased to be official partner of the FIA Prize Giving 2022 ceremony, which is going to take place in Bologna on Friday 9th December.

The FIA Prize Giving represents one of the most anticipated moments within the motorsport community of insiders and fans worldwide, where the new world champions of each major discipline receive their awards. The event will welcome over one thousand selected guests and it will be broadcasted and streamed on global scale.

During the last season, OMP and Bell Helmets brands, supplied several world champion manufacturers, teams and drivers, with racewear, helmets and safety components, as it happened for the FIA World Rally Championship, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the FIA World Endurance Championship, the FIA World Touring Car Cup, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the FIA World Karting Championship.

Racing Force Group has also a very strong presence in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, supplying racewear, safety belts, helmets and the exclusive Driver's Eye™ technology that empowers the broadcast experience providing its unique point of view. 60% of the drivers on the 2022 F1 grid raced with Bell helmets.

The partnership for the incoming edition of the FIA Prize Giving will be an ideal chance to celebrate the ten years collaboration between the Group and the FIA. In 2012, the governing body of motorsport began to use the OMP safety products for personnel, race officials and safety car drivers of its sanctioned categories. Starting this year, a more comprehensive deal included also the adoption of Bell helmets.

The BolognaFiere complex will host the ceremony, with a dedicated area where Racing Force Group will showcase the OMP racewear of new FIA World Rally Championship title winner Kalle Rovanperä and his co-driver Jonne Halttunen, and the OMP's HTE seat used by Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT on the GR Yaris Rally1 car. Moreover, the Bell helmet wore by Stoffel Vandoorne, ABB FIA Formula E World Champion, will be showcased and equipped with the exclusive Driver's Eye™ technology developed and patented by Zeronoise, the electronics division of the Group. An active micro camera will transmit real time images of the hall, showing the potential of the system to the audience in a non-conventional way.

Under the partnership deal, the 2022 FIA Prize Giving ceremony will be streamed on the OMP and Bell official pages on Facebook (facebook.com/ompracing, facebook.com/BellRacingHQ).



Paolo Delprato, Chairman and CEO of Racing Force Group, commented: "We are absolutely proud to be selected among the official partners of the FIA Prize Giving, an event that at the end of every season reunites the top personalities of the motorsport community. Our collaboration with the FIA started in 2012, and since then it stands as evidence of the high technological standards expressed by the Group through the products range of OMP and Bell, alongside more than 90 world titles we conquered in this decade. Moreover, the 2022 gala will take place in Italy, where the OMP brand has its roots, and the Group is headquartered."

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, added: "I'm very pleased that the 2022 FIA Prize Giving, my first as FIA President, will take place in Bologna, in a glorious motor sport area, Motor Valley. We are thankful to the Automobile Club d'Italia (ACI), Regione Emilia-Romagna and the Italian Trade Agency for hosting us, and to our partners Rolex, Hankook, Brembo, Marelli, OMP and Bell for their full support. I look forward to celebrating the 2022 champions and sharing this great event with all motor sport fans on the FIA channels."