Racing Force brings the Driver's Eye™ technology to the

Repco Supercars Championship

Starting 2023, Australia's top motorsport series will use the unique view of the Driver's Eye™ micro camera system



Sakhir (Bahrain), November 22th, 2022 - Racing Force International, a company of Racing Force Group, is pleased to announce a multi-year agreement with the Repco Supercars Championship for the introduction of the innovative Driver's Eye™ technology developed and patented by Zeronoise, the electronics division of Racing Force Group.



The Repco Supercars Championship is regarded as one of the best touring car categories in the world, representing the premier motorsport league in the Australasia region and one of Australia's biggest sports, with more than half a century of tradition. The 2022 edition of the Repco Bathurst 1000, the most important event on the schedule, registered the highest ever ratings with a combined audience higher than 5.5 million viewers through various broadcast platforms in Australia. The series has also broadcast deals in Europe, Northern America, Latin America and Asia, and a worldwide streaming service.



Driver's Eye™ is the world first and only FIA homologated micro camera that can be integrated inside a racing helmet. It is a Racing Force Group patented technology that stretched the boundaries of what was possible by delivering the smallest camera in the world for live broadcasting in January 2020. Following its most recent evolutions, the camera achieved an impressive size of 9x9 mm and a weight of 1.43 grams.



The partnership between Racing Force International and the Repco Supercars Championship comes on the verge of a pivotal year. 2023 will mark in fact the Gen3 technical regulations debut: Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang will be the models in action, designed to create closer racing for the fans, both on track and on the screen.

Next season of the Repco Supercars Championship will kick off at the Newcastle 500, on the streets of New South Wales second largest city from 10-12 March, 2023.

Alexandros Miotto Haristos, COO, Racing Force Group: "The Repco Supercars Championship is yet another top motorsport series to adopt the Driver's Eye™ technology to enrich the show with its spectacular immersive experience. We are delighted to strengthen our presence in the Australian series, where our brands of OMP and Bell Helmets already have a very significant presence, having been alongside all Supercars champions in the last six years. This agreement is an important milestone for the Driver's Eye™ technology that signs its rapid expansion across the world of car racing and soon also in other disciplines."

David Tunnicliffe, Supercars Head of Broadcast: "Driver's Eye™ is going to provide fans with a new perspective from inside the helmet in live race conditions, showing the skill it takes to drive a Supercar on some of the toughest circuits in the world. The camera will be positioned at eye-level on the protective padding on the inside lining of the helmet, transmitting live footage from behind the visor directly to television screens. Driver's Eye™ adds a unique dimension to the viewing experience and the innovative camera technology immerses fans in wheel-to-wheel racing. We look forward to showing off our Gen3 Camaros and Mustangs from a completely new perspective to audiences around the world from 2023."