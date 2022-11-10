10/11/2022 - 08:45

Racing Force and Maserati MSG Racing sign a partnership agreement for the FIA Formula E World Championship

Maserati MSG Racing will compete in the all-electric series using OMP racewear



Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), November 10th, 2022 - Racing Force S.p.A., parent company of Racing Force Group, have signed a deal with Maserati MSG Racing, that will see the team use the OMP racewear for its FIA Formula E World Championship program.



Racing Force, with OMP products, will support Maserati MSG Racing coinciding with the launch of new Gen3 cars that will set higher performance standards, thanks to a power increase that makes them capable of a 270 km/h top speed. New Formula E single-seaters are going to be the world's most efficient racing cars, serving as an ideal showcase for sustainability targets that are included into Racing Force agenda. The Group is a pioneer in the safety equipment motorsport industry after committing to reach full compliance with ESG criteria.

Under its former guise, Maserati MSG Racing emerged as one of the most competitive FIA Formula E World Championship outfits. Securing five victories, it completed the 2021/2022 season with third in Drivers' Championship, paired with the runner-up spot in the Teams' Championship.



Maserati MSG Racing drivers, Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Günther, will use the One SL suit, a best-in-class model that features the lightest materials in the industry. It is specifically developed for applications in the most advanced motorsport disciplines, where every component is crucial to performance.

Season 9 of the FIA Formula E World Championship will kick off with the Mexico City E-Prix, scheduled on 14 January 2023.



Bruno Curletto, Chief Commercial Officer, Racing Force Group, commented: "We are truly proud to collaborate with Maserati MSG Racing, especially at such a pivotal time as the team is starting a new chapter in its racing history with Maserati. OMP and Maserati MSG Racing share the same willingness to combine innovation and high performance in their projects. We look forward to providing the team with the expertise we built during these years in the all-electric championship, to support them in this challenge and to explore the sustainability goals in motorsport together.”

James Rossiter, Team Principal, Maserati MSG Racing, added: “We're delighted to welcome Racing Force to the family. Before I decided to hang up my racing helmet, I was a long-time user of Racing Force protective equipment and I believe that every product sets and upholds the benchmark for safety in motorsport. As a team, it's crucial for our drivers to have the very best tools at their disposal, and Racing Force's continued place at the head of innovation in safety makes them a natural choice as we head into Season 9.”