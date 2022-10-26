26/10/2022 - 07:45

Racing Force Group presents

the Sustainability Report 2021

Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), October 26th, 2022 - Racing Force S.p.A., the parent company of Racing Force Group, which is specialized in the development, production and marketing of safety components for motor racing worldwide, listed on the Euronext Growth segment in Milan and Paris, has published the Sustainability Report 2021, prepared following the guidelines of the "Global Reporting Initiative" (GRI), which describes the Group's approach to environmental and social sustainability issues, illustrating the main activities related to the year 2021.

The Sustainability Report is a document drawn up on a voluntary basis that testifies to the Group's commitment and transparency towards issues of sustainability and social responsibility and especially towards people, partners, customers and suppliers, the community in which it operates and the environment.

One of the Group's main objectives, besides creating value for shareholders and its customers, is to make a concrete contribution to building an environmentally and socially sustainable future, with a strong commitment that will grow over the years. The Sustainability Report is part of a series of initiatives undertaken by Racing Force during 2022, including the adoption of the Group Code of Ethics and the implementation of an Organization, Management and Control Model pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 231/2001.

Paolo Delprato, Chairman and CEO of Racing Force Group, commented: "The increasing attention to sustainability issues worldwide, both by governmental institutions and companies, is leading to a re-evaluation of production as well as consumption criteria, pushing for a new ethical and sustainable approach also towards economic and production investments, for a stable and long-lasting development over time. This paradigm is now also a concrete reality in the world of Motorsport where all stakeholders, from the International Federation to championship promoters, to Car Makers and Teams are involved in this radical change underway. Racing Force Group is once again pioneering worldwide in bringing also the world of Motorsport Safety Equipment towards the full compliance with ESG criteria."

