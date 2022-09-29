29/09/2022 - 07:35

Revenues: €33.6 million (+34.7% vs. H1-2021)

- EBITDA: €9.3 million (27.8% EBITDA margin & +56.0% vs. H1-2021)

- Net Income: €6.9 million (20.7% on Revenues & +92.6% vs. H1-2021)

- Net Financial Position: +€0.1 million (-€0.7 million as of Dec. 2021)

Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), Sept. 29, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Racing Force S.p.A. ("Company" or "RFG"), the parent company of Racing Force Group, which is specialized in the development, production and marketing of safety components for motorsports competitions worldwide, as well as listed on the Euronext Growth Milan and Paris segments, reviewed and approved the draft consolidated half-yearly financial statements as at June 30, 2022, prepared in accordance with the Euronext Growth Milan and Paris Issuers' Regulations.

Paolo Delprato, President and CEO of Racing Force Group, commented, "The record results achieved are the fruit of the hard work done in the Motorsport market, where we now have absolute leadership, and they are reflected in all product categories and in all geographical areas, demonstrating the quality of our offer. These results have been achieved thanks to the efforts, commitment and passion of all the women and men of our Group, to whom my greatest gratitude goes. The path traced by Racing Force is very positive, although the international political and economic landscape is very uncertain, so caution is needed. However, the recent entry into the Paris market and the materialization of our diversification programs confirm the positive outlook for our future, even in the medium term, confirming our internationalization strategy aimed at exploiting the full potential of our brands and the markets in which we operate."

Summary of Group Results as at June 30, 2022