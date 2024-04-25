25/04/2024 - 08:00

The Quantum Genomics Company (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC) announces that, as part of its merger project with Exactcure, French HealthTech developing artificial intelligence software to adapt medication intake to the profile of each individual, the transactions concerning the reduction of its share capital and the contribution of 100% of ExactCure's shares were approved by the Shareholders at the General Meeting held on 24 April 2024.

The Joint General Meeting of Shareholders of Quantum Genomics, held on April 24, 2024, validated, with a majority of at least 99.88% for each of the resolutions adopted, the company's crucial strategic decisions. The shareholders unanimously approved the capital reduction operation by division of the nominal value, as well as the key contribution operation in kind of 277,031 shares of Exactcure, representing 100% of the company's capital and voting rights.

The meeting reached a quorum of 25.63%, allowing the General Assembly to be held validly. All the resolutions presented have been ratified, demonstrating the full support of Quantum Genomics shareholders for the company's ongoing projects.

First, the share capital of Quantum Genomics was reduced by €12,542,122.18, bringing the nominal value of a share to around €0.04. Then, following the contribution in kind, the company now has in its possession 100% of the capital and voting rights of Exactcure, valued at 6 million euros, equivalent to the issue of 34,854,973 new ordinary shares, each at a unit price of about 0.172142 euros.

These transactions led to an increase in the share capital of Quantum Genomics of EUR 1,393,568.81, bringing the total capital to EUR 2,787,137.94, divided into 69,709,954 shares, each with a nominal value of approximately EUR 0.04.

Quantum Genomics now positions itself as the sole holder of all of Exactcure's securities and voting rights, consolidating its market position.

For further information on these operations, please refer to the original press release issued by Quantum Genomics dated 13 March 2024.

The full details of the General Meeting's deliberations are available on the company's website.

