08/12/2022 - 18:00

Quantum Genomics gives an update

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development of a new class of medications that directly target the brain gives an update following the negative FRESH study results' announcement of last October 28, 2022.

Cash position

Cash position of the Company was M€ 10.6 as of December 7, 2022. The Company having taken the decision to stop REFRESH, its second phase III study in difficult to treat and resistant hypertension, as well as all related developments, discussions with all stakeholders are ongoing to settle and complete all activities.

Ongoing discussions with Biotech & Medtech

The Company has initiated discussions with Biotech and Medtech companies, listed and non-listed, and is currently assessing all opportunities and terms to build a new strategic project. Accordingly, the Company is meeting its currents investors and new investors.

BAPAIs platform

In addition, the Company is investigating all possible repositioning of its first in class asset, firibastat, in other indications outside of hypertension and heart failure.

Next communication

The Company plans to communicate back in February 2023 the latest.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. It relies on over twenty years of research conducted at Paris-Descartes University and on work directed by Dr Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS) laboratory).

Based in Paris and New York, the company is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

For more information on www.quantum-genomics.com

