26/10/2022 - 08:00

Quantum Genomics Announces the Next Meeting of its Scientific and Clinical Committee

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development of a new class of medications that directly target the brain to treat hypertension and heart-failure, announces the next meeting of its Scientific and Clinical committee which will take place in New-York (NY, USA) on 20 December 2022.

Professors George L. Bakris (Chicago, USA), Keith C. Ferdinand, Gregory Y. H. Lip (Liverpool, UK), Atul Pathak (Monaco) and Alexandre Persu (Belgium) will all be present on 20 December in New-York to discuss the results of the phase 3 study FRESH, the place of firibastat in the treatment of resistant hypertension, with the aim of making recommendations concerning the company's future development of BAPAIs [1].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

George L. Bakris is Professor of Medicine (University of Chicago) and Director of the "AHA 2 comprehensive hypertension center" at that University. A nephrologist and clinical investigator, he is a specialist in resistant/refractory hypertension. Over the past 20 years he has been involved in drawing up Guidelines and has recently become chairman of the American Diabetes Association's Consensus conference on blood pressure and a member of the AHA[2] committee on practice guidelines in resistant hypertension.

Gregory Y. H. Lip is Price-Evans Chair of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Liverpool and a world-renowned expert clinician. His research interests are very wide-ranging, from epidemiology to physiopathology, translational research, clinical risk assessment and the use of big-data in epidemiology.

Atul Pathak is head of the Cardiology Department of Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco. He is President of the French Hypertension Society (SFHTA), President of the European Society of Therapeutic Education (SETE) and board member of the European Society of Hypertension.

Keith C. Ferdinand is Professor of medicine at the medical faculty of the University of Tulane, New Orleans, Louisiana, cardiologist and specialist in hypertension. He has conducted numerous trials in the fields of cardiovascular disease and hypertension, studying racial and ethnic minorities in particular.

Alexandre Persu is Cardiology Registrar – responsible for the hypertension consultation (Saint-Luc University Clinics – Catholic University of Louvain – Brussels – Belgium). He is secretary of the Belgian Committee against Hypertension and Coordinates the Working Groups of the European Hypertension Society.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. It relies on over twenty years of research conducted at Paris-Descartes University and on work directed by Dr Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS) laboratory). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for difficult-to-treat or even resistant hypertension (hypertension is poorly or inadequately controlled in 30% of patients) and heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure will die within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, the company is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

For more information on www.quantum-genomics.com, please visit our Twitter and LinkedIn sites

Contact information

Quantum Genomics contact@quantum-genomics.com Edifice Communication (EUROPE) Financial and media communications

quantum-genomics@edifice-communication.com LifeSci (USA) Mike Tattory

Media communications

+1 (646) 751-4362 - mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com

[1] BAPAIs: Brain Aminopeptidase-A-inhibitors.

[2] AHA: American Heart Association