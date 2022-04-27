27/04/2022 - 18:00

Update of Shareholding Situation Following April 27, 2022 Capital Raise

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development of a new class of medicinal products that act directly on the brain in order to address difficult-to-treat/resistant hypertension and heart failure, updates the shareholding situation and the number of shares after its April 27, 2022 capital raise

Post-transaction capitalization table including Julphar's investment

Shareholding before operation Number of shares Percentage Shareholding after operation Number of shares Percentage Téthys 993,161 3.6% Téthys 993,161 2.9% Otium Capital 888,888 3.3% Otium Capital 4,987,248 14.4% Investisseurs institutionnels 5,405,810 19.7% Investisseurs institutionnels 7,716,229 22.3% Management 1,740,983 6.3% Management 1,740,983 5.0% Public 18,414,446 67.1% Public 18,414,446 53.2% Julphar 767,914 2.2% Total 27,443,288 100.0% Total 34,619,981 100.0%

As an example, a shareholder with 1.00% of the Company's capital before the Deal and Julphar's subscribed capital increase would henceforth hold a stake of 0.79%.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class cardiovascular drugs based on the Brain Aminopeptidase A Inhibition (BAPAI) mechanism. It is the only company in the world to pursue this innovative approach directly targeting the brain, founded upon more than twenty years of research work by Paris-Descartes University and the INSERM/CNRS laboratory led by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortès at the Collège de France. Quantum Genomics thus aims to develop innovative treatments for complicated or even treatment-resistant hypertension (in approximately 30% of patients it is poorly controlled or treatment failure occurs), and heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, the company is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0011648971 - ALQGC) and is registered on the US OTCQX market (symbol: QNNTF).

