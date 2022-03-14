14/03/2022 - 18:00

Stéphane Cohen joins Quantum Genomics as Director of Global Operations

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth – FR0011648971 – ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new drug class directly targeting the brain to treat resistant/hard-to-treat hypertension and heart failure, announces that Stéphane Cohen, a pharmacist and ESSEC graduate, is joining the team as Director of Global Operations. He will be responsible for liaising with current and future international partner laboratories, implementing the operational strategy in line with good governance, and preparing the market launch of firibastat.

Stéphane Cohen has held operational management and senior leadership positions involving a dozen successful market launches of new treatments in major pharmaceutical companies, particularly at Bayer and Pfizer for eighteen years.

"I'm especially proud and pleased that Stéphane Cohen is joining us. His proactiveness, team leadership skills, and creativity in finding and delivering solutions will boost Quantum Genomics' success. His experience successfully marketing specialty care products in particular will be key in the new and upcoming strategic ‘go to the market' phase," said Jean-Philippe Milon, CEO of Quantum Genomics.

"I'm delighted to be working alongside Jean-Philippe Milon and the senior Quantum Genomics team at a key time for the company and I plan to bring all my experience, not least in the hypertension market. The Quantum Genomics team can be proud to have already concluded seven partnership agreements and there's no doubt that together we can soon expand into a large part of the global market," commented Stéphane Cohen, Director of Global Operations with Quantum Genomics.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular drugs, based on the Brain Aminopeptidase A Inhibition (BAPAI) mechanism. It is the only company in the world to pursue this innovative approach directly targeting the brain, founded upon more than twenty years of research work by Paris-Descartes University and the INSERM/CNRS laboratory led by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortès at the Collège de France. Quantum Genomics thus aims to develop innovative treatments for complicated or even resistant hypertension (in approximately 30% of patients it is poorly controlled, or treatment failure occurs), and heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed dies within five years).

Based in Paris, the company is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0011648971 - ALQGC) and is registered on the US OTCQX market (symbol: QNNTF).

Find out more at www.quantum-genomics.com, or on our Twitter and Linkedin accounts.

