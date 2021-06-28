28/06/2021 - 18:00

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat difficult-to-treat and resistant hypertension and heart failure, will present top-line results from the phase IIb study QUORUM with firibastat in heart failure post myocardial infarction next August 27, 2021 at 10:30 am CEST.

QUORUM (Quauntum Genomics QGC001 Or Ramipril after acUte Myocardial infarction to prevent left ventricular dysfuntion) is a multi-center, multinational, randomized, double-blind, active-controlled trial whose aim is to assess the efficacy and the safety of firibastat compared to ramipril.

Top-line results from the QUORUM study will be presented during the Late Breaking Trials in ACS session of the ESC congress (European Society of Cardiology) by the Principal Investigator, Professor Gilles Montalescot.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on 20 years of academic research from the Paris-Descartes University and the laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ the Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

