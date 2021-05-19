19/05/2021 - 18:10

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat difficult to treat/resistant hypertension and heart failure, announces the publication in Biomedecine &Pharmacotherapy of a new scientific peer-reviewed article reporting the efficacy of firibastat in combination with enalapril and hydrochlorothiazide in an experimental model of salt-sensitive hypertension (the DOCA-salt hypertensive rat).

The article, entitled "Effects of firibastat in combination with enalapril and hydrochlorothiazide on blood pressure and vasopressin release in hypertensive DOCA-salt rats" is available online on the website of the journal Biomedecine -& Pharmacotherapy (Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy - Journal - Elsevier DOI: 10.1016/j.biopha.2021.111682). The reported data demonstrate that the hypotensive effect induced in hypertensive DOCA-salt rat with a once-daily treatment consisting of firibastat associated with enalapril and hydrochlorothiazide is significantly greater than that induced by firibastat alone or by bitherapy enalapril/hydrochlorothiazide. In addition, concomitant administration of firibastat, enalapril and hydrochlorothiazide reduces plasma vasopressin levels observed in DOCA-salt rats treated with the bitherapy enalapril/hydrochlorothiazide by more than 50%, suggesting a superior diuretic effect of the tritherapy firibastat/enalapril/hydrochlorothiazide as compared to the bitherapy enalapril/hydrochlorothiazide.

“The experimental data obtained with firibastat in combination with an angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitor such as enalapril and a diuretic such as hydrochlorothiazide, both widely used clinically, are particularly encouraging particularly in the context of the FRESH and the REFRESH Phase III clinical studies," said Fabrice Balavoine, Vice-President Research and Development of Quantum Genomics. “These data come in addition to those already obtained with firibastat used as a monotherapy and further reinforce our strategy of using firibastat to improve blood pressure control in hypertensive patients who are difficult to treat or resistant.”

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on 20 years of academic research from the Paris-Descartes University and the laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ the Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

For more information, please visit www.quantum-genomics.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

Contact information

Quantum Genomics

[email protected]

So Bang (EUROPE)

Financial and Media communication

[email protected]

LifeSci (USA)

Mike Tattory

Media Relations and Scientific communications

+1 (646) 751-4362 - [email protected]