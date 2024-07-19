19/07/2024 - 17:00

• Annual general meeting held in Barcelona, Spain, on 18 July 2024

• Audited annual accounts for year ended 31 January 2024 approved

• Consolidated financial statements approved

• Distribution of results approved

• Remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors ratified

• Rationale of PSB Industries / Texen combination explained

Quadpack Industries (Euronext Growth: ALQP), manufacturer and provider of packaging solutions to the global beauty industry, held its annual general meeting on 18 July 2024 at the Hotel Porta Fira in L'Hospitalet, Spain. The meeting was presided by Chairman of the Board Tim Eaves and attended by the Board, with shareholders holding over 93.09 per cent of the voting share capital represented in person and by delegation.

Shareholders unanimously approved all resolutions presented. The audited annual accounts and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2024 were approved. No dividends were declared. The remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors was also ratified.

CEO Alexandra Chauvigné reviewed the year's performance, steady and robust, reflecting a period of market normalisation. She also explained the business rationale behind the combination of Quadpack with PSB Industries. Vice President Steven Lewis described the shareholders on the process of the transaction.

The market will be kept informed of the progress of discussions between Quadpack and PSB Industries, and further announcements will be made in due course, as appropriate.

