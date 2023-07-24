24/07/2023 - 18:00

• Annual general meeting held in Barcelona, Spain, on 20 July 2023

• Audited annual accounts for year ended 31 January 2023 approved

• Consolidated financial statements approved

• Distribution of results approved

• Remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors ratified

• CEO Alexandra Chauvigné appointed as new Board Member

Quadpack Industries (Euronext Growth: ALQP), manufacturer and provider of packaging solutions to the global beauty industry, held its annual general meeting on 20 July 2023 in the Modernista heritage site of Torre Amat in Barcelona, Spain. The meeting was presided by Chairman of the Board Tim Eaves and attended by the Board, with shareholders holding over 94.51 per cent of the voting share capital represented in person and by delegation. For the first time as a certified B Corp, non-shareholding stakeholders were also invited in a spirit of transparency and stakeholder engagement.

Shareholders unanimously approved all resolutions presented. The audited annual accounts and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2023 were approved. No dividends were declared. The remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors was also ratified, maintained at €460,000 euros per annum, for the following financial year, ending 31 January 2024.

CFO Bardo Bevelander reviewed the year's financial performance, firmly back on track post-pandemic. Vice President Steven Lewis updated the shareholders on the Audit & Risk and Remuneration Committees. CEO Alexandra Chauvigné outlined the strategic pillars for future growth, prioritising financial strength, innovation and sustainability – driven by purpose and following the B Corp principles of using business as a force for good. Key note speaker Nadia Terfous, Managing Director of EOM Solutions, closed the meeting on an inspiring note, to explain how purpose-led strategies can bring meaningful results and positively impact both stakeholders and the bottom line.

