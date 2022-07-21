21/07/2022 - 08:00

• Ordinary and extraordinary AGM held at global headquarters on 20 July 2022

• Audited annual accounts for year ended 31 January 2022 approved

• Consolidated financial statements approved

• Remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors ratified

• Changes to the Board's composition approved

• Deloitte, S.L appointed as new auditor

Quadpack Industries (Euronext Growth: ALQP), manufacturer and provider of packaging solutions to the global beauty industry, held its annual general meeting on 20 July 2022. The meeting was chaired by Chairman of the Board Tim Eaves at its headquarters in L'Hospitalet, Barcelona, Spain, and attended by the Board, with shareholders holding over 90.88 per cent of the voting share capital represented in person and by delegation.

The audited annual accounts and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2022 were approved. No dividends were declared.

The remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors were also ratified, with €50,000 euros per annum to be paid to the Board Members and Secretary; and €20,000 per annum to the non-director Vice-Secretary, for the following financial year, ending 31 January 2023.

The 2021 Impact Report was presented. The report imparts non-financial information, as part of its adherence to environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. The presentation highlighted achievements related to the company's 2020-2025 strategy, formulated to ensure resilient performance, as well as a positive impact on the environment and society, through the company's people, processes and products. Chief among these is the certification as a B Corporation. The B Corp movement promotes a new model of companies that balance purpose and profit, considering employees, customers, suppliers, society and environment when making decisions.

Changes in the Board composition comprised the departure of Quadpack's independent members, Chrysoula Zervoudakis and Cheryl Hall. The Board currently consists of Tim Eaves, Chairman; Steven Lewis, Vice-President and Board Member; Patrick McDermott, Board Member; Marc Sahonet, Board Member; Ignacio Martínez, Legal Counsel and Company Secretary; and Beatriz Requena, Legal Advisor and Company Vice-Secretary.

As in the previous two years, the meeting was a closed session for physical safety reasons, with voting carried out by proxy and the session recorded, to be shared shortly with all shareholders.

Quadpack Chairman and CEO Tim Eaves said: “I would like to extend my gratitude to our investors, partners and stakeholders for their continued trust. It is thanks to a robust strategy, combined with the hard work and commitment of the global Quadpack family, that we enter the next financial year with confidence in a strong recovery. As a newly-certified B Corp, we are committed to making a positive impact in every area affected by our business.”

