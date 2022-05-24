24/05/2022 - 10:30

Certification helps further its objective of using business as a force for good

International beauty packaging manufacturer and provider Quadpack has been certified by B Lab as a Benefit Corporation, having met the rigorous standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability, to balance profit and purpose. Quadpack joins the 5,000-plus B Corps worldwide who share a common objective: to use business as a force for good.

Sustainability is central to Quadpack's growth and development. Through its people, its processes and its products, it aims to ensure a positive impact on the environment and on society in general. Key to achieving this are the Quadpack Foundation, its product strategy to transform the QLine portfolio, a roadmap towards net zero operations and ongoing improvements in governance, among other measures.

Quadpack CEO Tim Eaves said: “Quadpack grew through collaboration and shared value, working closely with our stakeholders. As a packaging company, we are conscious of the impact of our industry. As a B Corp, we are embracing our purpose, using our business for the long-term benefit of our communities and environment. Our B Corp status will help us focus on the areas in which we can improve and make a difference – as a company and as an active participant in the packaging sector, where we hope to encourage others join us.”

B Corp gives Quadpack a framework to measure its progress in five key impact areas: governance, workers, community, the environment and clients. B Corp certification means that Quadpack's commitment to purpose beyond profit is legally embedded in its company articles.

Pablo Sanchez, Executive Director of B Lab Spain, said: “Recent attention on the packaging industry makes Quadpack's B Corp certification a notable step and signals a move towards greater accountability and transparency in the sector. Together, we are shifting our economic system to benefit all, to ensure equity and collaboration. Quadpack is going to be a valuable addition to the community as we drive the conversation forward.”

Quadpack is also committed to the United Nations Global Compact and holds an EcoVadis Gold rating.

Photo caption: Quadpack CEO Tim Eaves (third from left) with selected members of the company's B Corp task force.