29/03/2022 - 09:00

Investment at its German plant will establish new decoration hub and increase production capacity

International beauty packaging manufacturer and provider Quadpack is investing over €6 million at its German manufacturing facilities in Kierspe, to meet increased market demand. The investment will go towards the creation of a decoration centre and the expansion of its injection-moulding and assembly capacity. Already a reference in thick-walled PET injection, Quadpack aims to become an industry standard for sustainable manufacture and decoration.

Skincare is predicted to grow 10% in 2022, amid signs of optimism across the industry. Market studies indicate growth potential in ‘clean beauty' skincare and haircare, and business segments like dermocosmetics. Quadpack's Kierspe plant is being expanded to meet increased demand, in particular for airless packaging, while bringing decoration services in-house to accelerate time to market. 2022 sales from the plant are expected to increase in line with 2021, which was up 25% over the previous year.

The investment is dedicated to staff expansion, new moulds, and injection machines and assembly equipment optimised through Industry 4.0. A manufacturing enterprise system (MES) is being installed to improve lead times, efficiency and supply chain agility, while gaining greater control of manufacturing operations. The MES will connect to SAP S4/HANA Cloud in 2023 as part of the company's digital transformation.

Once complete, production capacity will grow across all popular product categories, with airless capacity receiving the biggest boost.

With the acquisition of decoration specialist Stefan Wicklein Kunststoffveredelung GmbH in Steinbach am Wald in 2021, Quadpack will be able to offer specialist decoration services and know-how at both the Steinbach and Kierspe plants, where a 900m2 facility will be dedicated to decoration.

To ensure sustainable production, Quadpack's manufacturing facilities run on 100% renewable energy and operate a continuous programme to reduce waste. The Kierspe plant holds an EcoVadis Silver Medal and is ISCC-certified. SAN and SMMA production is being gradually shifted to PET and rPET for greater recyclability. Quadpack is also testing different decoration techniques and working with ink, varnish and foil suppliers to research more sustainable materials.

“Our Kierspe plant is already a centre of expertise for PET injection to meet our sustainability goals. Now, we can add decoration expertise, cutting down on transportation, improving Scope 3 CO2 emissions and speeding up lead times,” said Quadpack COO Fabrice Revert. “As the market recovers and environmental consciousness grows, there is greater demand for our ‘Made in Europe' solutions. Our investment in Germany brings production closer to home for the majority of our client base. Our goal is always to improve our service to customers, while ensuring a positive impact on the planet.”

