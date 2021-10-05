05/10/2021 - 07:00

• Quadpack acquires German decoration specialist Stefan Wicklein Kunststoffveredelung GmbH

• Wicklein retains its name and continues servicing its client base

• Louvrette, Quadpack's German factory, to work with Wicklein to become centre of excellence in packaging decoration

• Quadpack becomes one of few providers of full hot stamping decoration

Quadpack Industries, manufacturer and provider of packaging solutions to the global beauty industry, has acquired German decoration specialist Stefan Wicklein Kunststoffveredelung GmbH, one of the world's leading providers of full hot stamping technology, also known as hot-foil stamping. The acquisition expands Quadpack's decoration know-how and service offering, as it aims to become a centre of excellence in this key stage of production. Quadpack already offers decoration services through its European factories and its plant in Dallas, US.

Full hot stamping is a complex, specialist technique used in the decoration of beauty packaging. Considered to be a more sustainable alternative to metallising, it achieves a premium finish through the seamless application a single foil to cover a complete pack. With the acquisition, Quadpack becomes one of a handful of providers of this service.

In addition to adding value to its decoration offer, the acquisition allows Quadpack to bring a previously outsourced service in-house. Long-term, the company plans to increase ownership of decoration which, along with material transformation and assembly, accounts for approximately 20% of the final sales price of a pack.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

