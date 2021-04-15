15/04/2021 - 09:00

• Board appoints its first independent member, to extend and encourage diversity of skills and thought

• As institutional investor, Chrysoula Zervoudakis brings a wealth of experience in financial and governance oversight

• New Committees to be established to increase transparency, equality and accountability

• Co-Founder Philippe Lenglart retires, leaving a legacy of growth and stability

International beauty packaging manufacturer and provider Quadpack Industries (Euronext Growth: ALQP) has appointed Chrysoula Zervoudakis to its Board of Directors. Her appointment will be ratified by the shareholders at the annual general meeting on 13 July 2021. She becomes the Board's first independent member, establishing Quadpack's commitment to recruiting diverse board members, to foster a culture of oversight and good governance.

Quadpack's board currently comprises seven members: Tim Eaves (President), Philippe Lenglart, Marc Sahonet, Patrick McDermott, Steven Lewis, Ignacio Fernández Gómez (Secretary, non-member) and Beatriz Requena Blanes (Vice-Secretary, non-member). Collectively, the Board has specialist knowledge of key areas of the business, including operations, legal, finance, marketing and mergers & acquisitions. Zervoudakis adds to this her experience in integrating sustainability practices, as well as financial acumen.

As an independent Board Member, Chrysoula brings a strong focus on effective, strategic development and decision-making. Prior to being a Board Advisor, she was a Senior Investment Director at AXA IM and INVESCO, with over 25 years of experience managing UK and European equity funds, integrating sustainability and corporate governace criteria to stock selection as early as 2005. An Economics graduate from the University of Birmingham with an MBA from Alliance Manchester Business School, she began her career as a consumer goods sector analyst. She is a member of Chapter Zero, the international non-executive directors' network encouraging informed discussions on the impact of climate change in the boardroom.

“Quadpack is an ambitious and dynamic company. It has a strong culture of care and passion coupled with a determination to adapt to ensure a sustainable future. I am excited to be an independent voice on the Board, to help guide the company's strategic direction to emphasise resilience and good governance and create value for all stakeholders,” said Zervoudakis.

Long term, Quadpack aims to increase diversity and independent thought on the Board and promote sustainable success by taking into account the interests of all its stakeholders.

It also intends to create a Nomination and Remuneration Committee and an Audit and Risk Committee.

In a further development, Co-founder and Board Member Philippe Lenglart has retired, concluding a successful career during which he helped build Quadpack from a small trader to a leading international manufacturer and provider of beauty packaging solutions.

CEO, Chairman and President of the Board Tim Eaves said: “I am fortunate and grateful to have had Philippe as a partner since we founded the company in 2003. Quadpack is where it is today thanks to our shared vision and unfailing belief in our mission to help beauty brands perform. I am also happy to welcome Chrysoula to the Quadpack family. With our first independent Board Member, we move towards greater transparency, diversity and improved governance, as we implement our purpose of doing things ‘right, differently, better'.”

